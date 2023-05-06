DANVILLE — It was a celebration fitting of former Speaker of the House Joseph G. Cannon.
The prolific legislator and former Danville resident was honored Friday with a special dedication and name change of the Vermilion County Administration Building to the Joseph G. Cannon Building, featuring a bust dedication inside. Cannon was responsible for getting that very building built in the early 1900s.
A site once occupied by the late speaker’s Danville home is only a couple of blocks away; it’s where the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located now.
“One of the reasons we chose to honor Joe Cannon was to pay tribute to him and the 100th anniversary of Cannon appearing on the very first, inaugural cover of Time magazine on March 3, 1923, which was quite an honor for someone from Danville to be selected for that tribute,” said Danville attorney Steve Miller, who has studied the history of “Uncle Joe Cannon.”
Cannon, who held a Congressional seat for 46 years, was the 35th speaker of the House of Representatives from 1903 to ‘11. He was acquainted with Abraham Lincoln and also ran for president. Cannon came to Danville in 1876, and secured getting the Old Soldiers Home (now Veterans Administration) and also worked to bring the former federal courthouse and post office to town. Cannon and his brother William incorporated the Second National Bank in Danville under the Federal Reserve.
He was known as one of the most powerful and expressive speakers in U.S. history.
“Cannon was very inspiring and believed in limited government. He thought government should be supreme, but only in the areas of the Constitution,” Miller said. “He wanted to see government be efficient and perform properly, and was a fierce debater on the floor.”
More than a hundred people showed up Friday at the newly renamed building to honor Cannon.
“I seriously didn’t think that this many people would come to something like this. I’m glad to see that, and I enjoyed all the displays on Cannon,” said Brian Makowski, a local historian. “He’s done so much for Danville and lived right down the street where he probably watched them build this building from his front porch.
“To have this dedicated to him, especially after they tore down (100 year old) Cannon School (last year) that carried his name, now we have something else to continue his name, which makes it awesome.”
Former Danville attorney Tim Smith, who was the brainchild of renaming the building, has written about Cannon’s life over the years.
“This building deserves his name,” Smith said.
Smith also mentioned Cannon Elementary School, where his late wife Jane Smith once taught kindergarten. “One of my joys in life is to bring Joe Cannon back to life as part of the community.”
Smith said Cannon once tried a case in Urbana alongside David Davis, who would become president of the U.S. Senate in April 1861.
“I don’t believe that has ever happened in history at any other time,” Smith said. “They were both in a position to succeed the president if anything would have happened.”