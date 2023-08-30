CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County Christian Health Center is making plans to expand its dental clinic for patients who can’t afford to pay.
The small clinic in Champaign has more than 80 uninsured and under-insured people on its waiting list for basic dental care, and with the help of a state grant will be expanding from one dental chair to five, according to Executive Director Crystal Hogue.
The Christian Health Center will be receiving $500,000 from the state of Illinois that will be used to expand the dental center, and could also help cover the mortgage on the clinic building at 1403 S. State St., C.
Earlier this year, the organization moved into the building — the first it has ever owned — and is now seeing patients there two days a week, two weeks a month. Most of its medical and dental providers are volunteers.
The funding for the clinic is coming from the Build Illinois Bond Fund administered by the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, according to Christian Health Center Operations Director Jeff Trask.
State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, invited the organization to submit a proposal, he said.
There remains a big need in the local community for dental services for the uninsured and under-insured, Trask and Hogue said.
The health center’s small dental area is staffed by three dentists and two hygienists, all of whom are volunteers who fit in some hours around their regular jobs, Hogue said.
She hopes to be able to hire a full-time dentist to reduce the backlog, and would also like to offer a full array of dental services, she said.
Health Center Outreach Coordinator Teddie Hill said that one of the main needs she hears in the community is for dental care among people who don’t have insurance, or insured people who have better access to medical care than dental care.
In addition to providing medical and dental care, the health center is also working to address a need for mental health care, according to volunteer coordinator Shekina Mullen. There is one psychiatrist available who does counseling via telehealth.
More providers are still being sought, Hogue said.
“We have a lot to offer our patients — all free,” she said.