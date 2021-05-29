URBANA — For Urbana High’s Class of 2021, the last 417 days have presented a wide range of emotions.
Friday afternoon’s graduation rehearsal marked the first time many seniors had seen each other since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school district to implement remote learning April 6, 2020.
“I didn’t really feel the social connection that one would usually feel,” said Matthew D’Andria, who plans to attend the University of Louisville in the fall. “I didn’t get a prom or (the chance) to wear blue on class color day … now, seeing everybody again, it just feels really good to be with your friends again.”
Though Friday’s rehearsal was moved indoors due to rain, the mood inside was anything but gloomy. Students and staff conversed as they lined the hallways to practice walking across the stage.
“This year certainly hasn’t done much for any of our motivation,” said Nate Stearns, headed to Parkland College. “Finally seeing us all in the building and knowing we all worked hard to make it, it’s inspiring, and I’m excited to move on to the next chapter.”
Weather permitting, Saturday’s ceremony will be held outdoors at McKinley Field.
“Seeing the seniors come in today and lining up and getting ready for all this reminds you why you do it,” said Travis Courson, an associate principal. “I got excited today, clapping and cheering for them … that’s why we got into education, was for them.”
Also on hand for Friday’s rehearsal was incoming UHS Principal Taren Nance, who offered encouragement to the outgoing class of Tigers.
“I’m just amazed at their resilience,” Nance said. “I know when I was going through high school, if they had a pandemic, I’m not sure I could’ve stayed focused. I’m just thankful that these guys, girls, everybody here has pulled through … it’s a beautiful thing.”