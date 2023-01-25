web only Arcola CUSD 306 ArcolaCUSD306 ArcolaCUSD306 Author email Jan 25, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arcola CUSD 306 is closed today due to the weather. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ArcolaCUSD306 Author email Trending Videos Latest News BBC film on Indian PM Modi, 2002 riots draws government ire Good Morning, Illini Nation: Nuggets! Nuggets! Nuggets! My Amish Home | As long as the mixed peanut butter and the cheese spread stays The AP Interview takeaways: Pope decries expanding gun use Remmert steps away after ample success with Sages cross-country UI engineering transfer program goes statewide Faces of Winter: Jan. 25, 2023 Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Champaign hiring for Feb. 22 opening Men's basketball notebook: Illini signee Hansberry takes in victory Richey | Illini are a tourney team (and a contender if they're consistent) Most Popular Articles ArticlesTarget dates for restaurant's openings in Champaign: February, JulyList of local boys' basketball all-time leading scorersH Mart in Urbana: 'Huge deal for us'Good Morning, Illini Nation: New in-state offer Cole CertaWatch: Salt Fork's Blake Norton drains 80-foot buzzer beaterKathy's #Mailbag, Jan. 20, 2023A peek into the Mailbag: Changes coming to Meijer in UrbanaPolice investigating shooting, auto accident in west ChampaignBob's buzzer beaters | Opportunity lostGood Morning, Illini Nation: How are the 2023 signees faring? Wednesday's Radio The DWS Morning Show Dave Gentry & C.W. Greer 5 - 9 a.m.