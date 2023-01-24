Bement CUSD 5 Jan 24, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to the inclement weather forecast, Bement CUSD #5 will have a remote e-learning day Wednesday, January 25th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos Latest News LIVE! Illini host Buckeyes, try to get back on winning track 'Tragedy upon tragedy': California copes with 3rd massacre 'When does this stop?' For 2023, an alarmingly bloody start Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance Cops took 5 hours to warn that dance hall shooter was loose Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial War on drugs locked him up; now he's a cannabis entrepreneur Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says Most Popular Articles ArticlesTarget dates for restaurant's openings in Champaign: February, JulyList of local boys' basketball all-time leading scorersH Mart in Urbana: 'Huge deal for us'Good Morning, Illini Nation: How are the 2023 signees faring?Good Morning, Illini Nation: New in-state offer Cole CertaKathy's #Mailbag, Jan. 20, 2023A peek into the Mailbag: Changes coming to Meijer in UrbanaPolice investigating shooting, auto accident in west ChampaignBob's buzzer beaters | Opportunity lostWatch: Salt Fork's Blake Norton drains 80-foot buzzer beater