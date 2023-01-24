Due to the projected weather forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Champaign Unit 4 Schools MAY have a full remote instructional day. All staff, students, and families should plan accordingly.
As soon as it becomes clear that we will not be able to hold school in person on January 25th, a final decision to hold an E-Learning Day will be made and another announcement will go out to staff and families.
If we can finalize the decision to hold an E-Learning Day before 9:00 tonight, we will communicate this to you via email and automated phone calls. If we cannot finalize the decision before 9:00 p.m., we will only inform families and staff via email tonight. Automated phone calls will go out in the morning.
Please stay alert to weather conditions and be safe.
Sincerely,
Dr. Shelia E. Boozer
Superintendent