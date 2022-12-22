Danville Area Community College in Danville & Hoopeston will be CLOSED Friday, Dec. 23 due to inclement weather.
- Online Winter Term classes meet as scheduled.
- Online application remains available.
- Full time spring registration discount of $600 has been extended to Friday, Jan. 6. (Blizzard Bonus)
- Follett Bookstore Rental Return Grace period has been extended to Friday, Jan. 13.
Campuses will reopen at the end of the scheduled Winter Break, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Spring Classes will begin Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023