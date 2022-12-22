Secretary of State Offices and Driver Services Facilities to Close at 1 p.m. Due to Winter Storm
Due to travel warnings issued by the National Weather Service and the Illinois State Police in anticipation of hazardous road conditions caused by the impending winter storm, all Secretary of State offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 22. Secretary Whites top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of customers and employees.
Secretary of State offices and facilities will reopen after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, Dec. 27.