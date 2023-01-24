web only TC Test Tyler Couty Tyler Couty Author email Jan 24, 2023 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This is just a test Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler Couty Author email Trending Videos Latest News Justice Dept. sue Google over digital advertising dominance Prison sentence for seller of "ghost guns" In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine Don't release Georgia grand jury report now, prosecutor says Ukraine corruption scandal ousts top officials during war Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says Gyms that survived pandemic steadily get back in shape Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, judge has key rulings Most Popular Articles ArticlesTarget dates for restaurant's openings in Champaign: February, JulyList of local boys' basketball all-time leading scorersH Mart in Urbana: 'Huge deal for us'Good Morning, Illini Nation: How are the 2023 signees faring?Good Morning, Illini Nation: New in-state offer Cole CertaKathy's #Mailbag, Jan. 20, 2023A peek into the Mailbag: Changes coming to Meijer in UrbanaPolice investigating shooting, auto accident in west ChampaignBob's buzzer beaters | Opportunity lostMahomet-Seymour school board member walks out of meeting after detailing frustrations Tuesday's Radio Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show Clay Travis & Buck Sexton 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.