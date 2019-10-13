JAKE PALMER has led Fisher football to a 21-17 record in three-plus years while serving as the high school’s athletic director. He discusses the challenges offered by both roles:
How are you feeling about the program’s direction these days?
I’m a little bit more pleased than I was last time we talked (after a loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley). The direction we’re going, I feel like, was really improved this past week. Had a great week of practice. Got through homecoming week, which is always a challenge. It was one of the most focused weeks of practice we’ve ever had with the group I’ve coached.
What has it been like for you to coach a program with one of the state’s smallest enrollments to its current heights?
We view ourselves as underdogs each and every week, whether or not we go in with maybe a little more talent or less talent than some teams. We play schools like Tri-Valley. (Week 7). We (had) Dee-Mack. Those are schools that have literally double our enrollment. ... I think it speaks to the hard work and the type of kids that we have here at Fisher and what they’re able to overcome when it comes to just the sheer numbers.
What do you consider the football team’s biggest success in your tenure?
One of the turning points in our program was a few seasons ago, 2017. ... We went over to Dee-Mack. ... They were undefeated at that time, coming off a state title. They’d won like 16 out of 17 games or something. ... We went over there and got a huge upset. Nobody expected us to win.
What has it been like balancing coaching football and being Fisher’s athletic director?
It’s just all about time management and trying to make sure you’re staying on top of those athletic director duties. Your worst nightmare as an AD is to mess something up with transportation or officials.
What’s been your favorite moment as Fisher’s AD?
Last year, when we played Gibson City ... our (Fisher/GCMS boys’) soccer team only had one loss. They were like 12-1. ... We announced the soccer team and Coach (Robbie) Dinkins and all the players at halftime of the Fisher-Gibson football game. We were able to recognize them, and that was just a cool moment.