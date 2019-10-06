DAVE YOUNG is among the area’s best-known prep swimming presences, coaching the Uni High girls and Champaign Central boys. The Danville graduate shares his pool ponderings:
How is the 2019 Uni High girls’ season going?
So far it’s been a great season. It’s been a lot of fun. Kids are working really hard. We have about 20 kids out for the team this year. It’s a hard-working group, close-knit group. ... Reed (Broaders) broke a record (50-yard freestyle in Danville High’s pool). She’s from Danville, so it was kind of nice to see her break a record (Tuesday) night.
How did you wind up coaching swimming?
I coached swimming a long time ago ... in college, and I always enjoyed it. Coached my kids in park district when they were growing up, and they encouraged me when they got older, “Dad, you need to coach in high school.”
How have you seen swimming change since your days at Danville?
From when I was in high school to now, a lot’s changed as far as the rules go. You can put your head underwater in breaststroke. You can do certain turns that you couldn’t do back in the day. Probably the biggest change I’ve seen is the underwater dolphin kick has become like a fifth stroke in swimming. We didn’t really use that much back then.
Is there any difference between coaching a girls’ team and a boys’ team?
I try and take the same approach, but each individual person is different. I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily a boy-girl thing or a Central-Uni thing. ... Each athlete’s different, and as a coach, you’ve got to realize that.
What’s your assessment of swimming talent in the Champaign-Urbana area?
We have a lot of talent come through here, and a lot of that can be attributed to Will Barker at the Champaign Heat. He works with all these kids. A lot of these kids I just borrow for three months. And then you have Ed Morford at Urbana Tiger Sharks. Bruce Miller’s been an instructor in the area for a long time. So really all the credit goes to those guys and those programs. ... My only complaint would be I wish we had a pool. I wish the communities and the school districts and the park districts would all collaborate on building a pool. ... The talent level, in my opinion, in this community deserves a nice pool.