MONTICELLO — An Illinois appeals court has upheld the 2017 murder conviction of Gregory J. Houser, who was found guilty and sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 1990 murder of his estranged wife, Sheryl, in their rural Mansfield home.
Houser, now 60, had appealed on grounds the court did not allow evidence of an alternate suspect who raped a woman about two miles near the Houser home to be admitted during the murder trial. That rape took place about 15 months prior to Sheryl Houser’s death, when a woman who was jogging was choked and assaulted.
The trial court ruled the sexual assault had enough differences to preclude it from trial. In its ruling, written by Fourth District Appellate Court Judge James A. Knecht, the appeals court agreed with that decision.
In the prior case, he pointed out the rape victim was jogging alone on a public road during the day, and the perpetrator did not attempt to conceal the crime.
“Conversely, in this (Houser) case, the perpetrator attacked and manually strangled Sheryl to death while she was at home with her children at night and made great efforts to conceal the fact the crimes had been committed. We, like the trial court, find any similarities in the crimes committed were insufficient to link them together to suggest a common perpetrator,” the appeals court said in its ruling Friday.
“I am incredibly relieved for Sheryl’s family and thankful that they do not have to go through another trial. They deserve this justice,” said Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades, who prosecuted the case along with Elizabeth Dobson and Tammara Wagoner.
Mrs. Houser was killed on Oct. 4-5, 1990. Gregory Houser was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in September 2016. He was convicted after a two-week trial in July 2017 and handed a 55-year prison sentence in September of that year.
Including time served, he will be required to serve at least 26 years of that sentence. He was 57 years old at the time of his sentencing.