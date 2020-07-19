Cold Case: 'Hearing her voice instilled why I’m doing this'
30 years after the disappearance of Theresa Wallace, the 10th member of the Urbana Police Department to do a deep dive on her case is hoping to be the last
URBANA — It’s been 30 years since anyone saw Theresa Wallace.
But the Urbana woman is never far from the thoughts of her sole surviving sister and a team of current and retired police officers who want to know what happened to her.
“There’s been times where you see somebody from the back and you think, ‘Maybe?’” said Angie Risley of Mahomet, the younger sister of Wallace.
“I think she got messed up with the wrong person and something happened,” said the 63-year-old hairdresser who no longer holds out hope of seeing her oldest sister.
Still, having answers would be satisfying.
Betsy Alfonso was 2 when Wallace went missing in July 1990. Now an Urbana police sergeant, wife and mother of two, she hopes talking about the 30th anniversary of Wallace’s disappearance will generate new leads.
“Anyone that really remembers having contact with her around that time. What would she have said? Did she have other plans and didn’t reach out to church members? If anyone knew why she would have been at Clark-Lindsey. If anyone remembers seeing the vehicle on Vawter (Street) or anyone around it or knows how it got parked there,” were some of the puzzle pieces Alfonso would like to have.
She is now the 10th member of the Urbana Police Department to do a deep dive into why Wallace, who would now be 64, went missing.
She would really like to be the last.
Who was Theresa Wallace?
“I think it’s good to say she went to St. Joe-Ogden High School and that she lived in Urbana a lot of her adult life, Champaign and Urbana both,” Risley said.
Theresa was the oldest of six children born to Harold and Anna Gorman Wallace. They lived in Ogden.
“My dad had jobs most of the time. Mom stayed at home and raised us in a Christian life,” Risley said.
Both parents had mental-health issues, she said.
They lost one daughter, Tammy, at age 4, in a fire, in the early 1960s. Two other daughters died as adults many years after Wallace went missing.
On May 11, 1973, Theresa, Angie and their only brother, Doug, were in a car with their dad that was hit from behind. The accident killed Doug and left Theresa with a brain injury that permanently changed her, Risley said.
Theresa was at the end of her junior year in high school. She returned for her senior year, but Risley said teachers gave her grades for her effort, as opposed to her academic accomplishments, that allowed her to graduate.
“Prior to (the accident), she was kind of a bookworm and was social with her friends, very particular in her looks, just kind of a studious person,” Risley said. “Afterwards, she didn’t remember friends. The doctor said she was missing what you use to retrieve and comprehend.
“She tried to take classes at Parkland. She couldn’t do it. The teacher said she was very frustrated,” she added. “It caused a lot of frustration and she got, in my view, messed up with some nontraditional churches. She was lured in by a lot of people making poor choices. She couldn’t reason, couldn’t make rational choices. She moved around a lot.”
That unsettled part of her kept Theresa from being close to her family, Risley observed. There were times she was around and times when they expected her to be around but she was not.
“She didn’t show up for my wedding rehearsal and we couldn’t find her,” Risley said. “You just never knew if she was going to show up or not.
“She could be lured easily because of her brain damage. They said she craved attention and wanted friends,” her sister added. “Because she was different, her friends started distancing themselves. She would go up to babies in strollers and talk. That would make mothers uncomfortable.”
Church friends
Through about 100 interviews done over the years, Alfonso said police learned that Wallace moved frequently, often bought new furniture and attended several different churches.
“That’s what really has been difficult is that she didn’t have a pattern of life that we could follow. That just complicates a complicated missing person,” Alfonso said.
Risley said her sister got a settlement from the car wreck. She would give things away, including furniture.
“At one time she had money … and people learned that so she went through her money,” Risley said. “One guy ended up with a car, another with a trailer. She couldn’t reason.”
In 1990, Alfonso said, Wallace was most connected with New Life Church and had become “very religious.”
“She wanted to talk to anyone and everyone she could to encourage them to participate,” Alfonso said.
Her car was usually strewn with religious pamphlets and was decked out in bumper stickers that said “Jesus Christ.”
“People that knew her, knew her car,” Alfonso said of Wallace’s 1985 silver Chrysler LeBaron.
Church friends first took note of Wallace’s absence when she didn’t show up for a luau on the evening of Friday, July 20.
“They thought it was odd she didn’t go … but thought she may have found something else to do,” Alfonso said. “Then she didn’t show up for church services on Sunday. That’s what concerned more of her church friends. They reached out to her mother. And that’s who reached out to police.”
On Tuesday, July 24, Anna Wallace, who lived at Steer Place in Urbana, contacted police about her missing daughter.
Investigation on
Mike Bily, a six-year Urbana police officer then, was the first detective to look into Wallace’s disappearance. He later became chief of police before retiring in 2010.
What he and colleagues learned is that Wallace was last seen July 20. Phone records for the apartment she lived in on Lierman Avenue revealed she made many phone calls that Friday, the last time any calls were made from that address.
“Theresa was confirmed seen that day near her apartment when she said she was going to the library, unknown Urbana or Champaign, and a possible sighting that afternoon at the Secretary of State’s office. The libraries never confirmed she was there,” Alfonso said.
Also on July 20, her car was seen in the parking lot of the Clark-Lindsey retirement village on Windsor Road in south Urbana.
“She had previously helped out different folks there, but we didn’t see anything to show that she was helping anyone at that time,” Alfonso said.
Alfonso said police could never confirm she had been at Clark-Lindsey, but a church friend reported seeing her car there that day.
Car oddities
A week later, that car was found on Vawter Street. Illinois State Police recovered what evidence they could with 1990 technology, including a fingerprint.
“What was notable about the vehicle was these couch cushions in the back seat,” Alfonso said. “To this day, we’ve never found out where they came from. That’s still something intriguing. Why were they in there? Where do they belong?”
Alfonso said Wallace was a frequent shopper at This Is It Furniture, but police couldn’t find a couch sold there that matched the cushions.
Alfonso, evidence technician Michelle Carr and Officer Alex Grady have reviewed all the physical evidence. They found a hair on one of the three cushions and sent it off to the state crime lab earlier this year.
Besides the mysterious couch cushions, there were other things that were off about the car.
“It was different from how she would have had it. The front was usually scattered with religious material. That wasn’t in there anymore,” Alfonso said.
The steering wheel was tilted all the way up.
“A 5-foot-4 woman wouldn’t have done that. It would be really hard for her to maneuver,” Alfonso said. “I think someone else was driving it. We never found the keys. We never found her purse. Her personal effects were not there.”
The detectives
Alfonso has had the Wallace case since 2016, when she was sent up to the detectives section after six years with the department.
That meant about eight plastic totes of evidence, multiple binders with photos and other detectives’ notes, and an “official report” of more than 500 pages to become familiar with.
“Everybody gets one of the cold cases,” she said of the detectives, who work them as time allows.
“It’s hard for your memory. You have to take detailed notes,” she said. “I was interested in having the case, but new things come up that take precedence.”
Last fall, she enlisted the aid of retired Officer Larry Jacobsen, the third investigator to have the case in the 1990s.
“I never let go,” said Jacobsen, 63, even though he’s been retired since 2008. He now works part-time for the University of Illinois dean of students on discipline cases.
Every time Jacobsen hears of remains being found, he calls the department to make sure someone checks to see if they might be Wallace’s. He did that last fall, getting Alfonso’s attention.
Jacobsen was worried that he had forgotten much of the details, but Alfonso said she has appreciated him for other reasons.
“Larry could give us more insight into interviews — how the person reacted, their behavior,” she said. “We would drive to areas and Larry would explain what was there (in 1990).”
Jacobsen persuaded another retired Urbana officer, Lynne Callaghan, to join the team. An attorney in Champaign County now, Callaghan worked cold cases as a detective in Wyoming earlier in her career.
“She’s been really, really helpful,” Jacobsen said. “I’m really glad I asked her to join us. And I’m excited to have a second chance at it.”
A 20-year officer with Urbana police, Jacobsen said he’ll probably think about Wallace “till the day I die if we don’t find out something.”
Light-duty blessing
When Alfonso went on light duty earlier this year after becoming pregnant with her second child, she enlisted the aid of Grady, who was also on light duty because of an injury, to help with the Wallace case when she could. They met regularly with Jacobsen and Callaghan from January to March.
“Every person in our group brought something to the table,” Alfonso said of the younger women’s interactions with their veteran colleagues.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, they quit meeting in person.
Then, pregnancy complications sent Alfonso to the hospital March 19. Not allowed to have visitors, she got permission from Urbana Chief Bryant Seraphin and Deputy Chief Rich Surles to continue working the Wallace case full-time from her bed.
She continued to do so until April 21, when her daughter arrived early. Alfonso went home April 24 and will return to work as a patrol sergeant Monday, the actual 30-year anniversary of Wallace’s disappearance. She intends to hang on to the Wallace case and work it as time allows on overnight shifts.
“My mind was fine,” she said. “The nurses were so interested. Theresa Wallace was the thing that kept me going and made the time go by.”
She conducted interviews by phone, read a lot about the case, talked with Bily and had her first chance to hear from Wallace.
“She had called the church. There were answering machine tapes,” Alfonso said. “I have never heard them. It wasn’t what I expected. It was bright and cheery. She talked fast. She had a lot to talk about.
“Listening to those made me understand more of her brain injury. She would jump around on topic. It didn’t really make sense, but it made sense to her,” she added. “It just made her more real because it’s so long ago.
“I had this picture, these reports. Hearing her voice instilled why I’m doing this. She’s a real person that deserves someone to look into the case as best we can with all the resources we have now.”