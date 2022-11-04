Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.