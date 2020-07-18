CHAMPAIGN — A week ago, the Champaign school district released a reopening plan that, in theory, would have had 18 students sitting at desks at an appropriate social distance in each elementary school classroom.
The idea was to maximize the space available in terms of capacity while keeping kids safe.
When Bryan Truttling saw the plan, he was skeptical. His mind immediately jumped to his former fifth-grade classroom at Garden Hills Elementary School.
“There is no way you could have 18 kids in that classroom and have them be socially distant,” said Truttling, who now teaches for the district’s ACTIONS program, which serves as an alternative to suspension. “I think if you look at it from another standpoint, if we have kids walking down the hallway to leave the building or go do something, do you know how big that line is with 18 kids? That’s a 108-foot-long line for one class of kids walking down the hallway.
“That’s impossible. That line is longer than most hallways in that building.”
On Monday, after emails flooded in from concerned teachers who balked at the practicality of the plan, the school board urged the district to ease back on the number of students who would be allowed to attend in person.
In the end, they settled on a plan that would allow only students most in need to attend in person — those with individualized education plans and 504 plans for disabilities; English-language learners; and those who receive free and reduced-price lunches.
The rest will attend Virtual Academy, the district’s online learning program.
“We’re focused on those most harmed by the lack of an educational environment in the spring,” board President Amy Armstrong said. “You can always go to that larger class, but you can’t go from large and reduce and think you’re going to win the battle against the virus.
“We have to be thoughtful and careful and do no harm and make sure that we have our students and our staff feel supported.” she said. “Then, all of a sudden in six weeks, if we don’t have an outbreak and we’re doing OK, (we can decide) what’s the next range of kiddos that we bring in.”
Reopening schools amid a pandemic is an extraordinarily complicated issue. Recent studies point to small children, particularly those under age 10, not being as susceptible to the virus and not spreading it as easily as adults.
But those studies are not conclusive, and outbreaks have occurred at day care facilities in multiple states.
“We absolutely know that there are kids that have cases, that have had serious cases, and that have died,” Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said. “You just have to look around the country. Knock on wood, we haven’t had any here, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening all around us.
“To send kids back into school like normal would be absolutely dangerous,” she added. “There’s just no other way to say it. It would be dangerous for the teachers, it would be dangerous for the staff, it would be dangerous for the kids and for the families of all of those involved. Because what we do know is that when there is a case, very often, the entire household becomes infected.”
The district hasn’t yet settled on an online learning platform. Remote teaching in the spring was haphazard as districts across the state scrambled to adjust on the fly.
On top of that, teachers could only adjust grades if it improved a student’s standing, a measure put in place so that students without access to the internet weren’t punished.
Learning won’t be the same either way, said Jefferson Middle School teacher Christine Adrian. But she’s confident online learning will be better this fall than it was in the spring.
“I think that the greater community thinks that it’s going to be a return to what it’s always like,” Adrian said. “And what it’s always like is great, with those personal, interactive projects. None of those things are going to happen this year, in this environment.
“I have every confidence that remote learning will be more significant than it was in the spring. I don’t want to say that it’s not a worry, because of course human-to-human contact is important in learning, but the reality is, no matter if we’re in school or if we’re learning from a computer, it’s not going to be the same interaction that they would normally get.”
Plenty of questions remain.
What would happen if an outbreak occurs and all students are forced to learn remotely is still up in the air.
This time, Armstrong said, teachers would at least have had a chance to prepare their most vulnerable students for remote learning.
Students who have two working parents and don’t fit into the criteria to start the year in person are now left in flux. One solution to that issue could involve community centers where small groups of kids can gather safely with supervision.
While they put hardships on some parents, the district’s adjustments were necessary, said Mike Sitch, the vice president of the teachers union who is also a parent of two elementary students.
“Trying to max out the capacity of a room of students was probably not a good idea for the educational experience of kids, nor was it a good idea in terms of getting the best health outcomes,” Sitch said. “So the fact that the board asked the district to reconsider that plan, I think, is a good move. Because keeping people safe is paramount.
“That is juxtaposed with the need to meet our students’ needs, which makes for a very difficult question, which isn’t lost on me. It’s not lost on me that this is really, really hard.”
This week, Armstrong and the rest of the school board have been flooded with emails of a different kind than last weekend. This time, parents are voicing their displeasure that their children may not be allowed to start school in person.
But Armstrong said the decision to start school slowly is one that allows her to sleep at night.
“We have to take this approach right now because the health of our students and staff is what is going to drive these decisions down the line, and so that’s what we’re going to have to wait and see,” Armstrong said. “It’s all going to be a very slow-roll process until the data shows us something different. And that’s hard. Being patient is hard, especially when we all want some semblance of normalcy.
“It’s a slow, steady and thoughtful approach,” she added. “And they may get back in there and things are fine. That’s the goal, right?”