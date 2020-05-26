A daily question for Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s Julie Pryde:
Q: Can Julie Pryde provide any insight about why Wisconsin has so fewer COVID-19 cases than Illinois does? I see Wisconsin’s population is about half of Illinois’ population, but even subtracting out 80,000 or so cases in Chicago/Cook County and surrounding counties, Illinois would still have more cases than Wisconsin.
A: Like all pandemics, COVID-19 started with one person becoming infected. It spreads from person to person, aided by travel and crowding.
When COVID was introduced into the U.S., it was not evenly distributed across the entire country at the same time. You may remember that Washington state was an early focus of COVID cases but was later eclipsed by many other states.
It is likely cases were introduced into Illinois earlier than in Wisconsin, and possibly through more locations. Once the virus starts spreading, outbreaks will accelerate the spread.
You can look at the graphs on the Wisconsin Public Health website to see that COVID-19 cases are increasing and following the same curve as cases in other states.