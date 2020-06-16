CHAMPAIGN — Three long-term care facilities in Champaign County have had COVID-19 outbreaks, with a death linked to one of them, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Reflections Memory Care, Savoy, has had 12 cases and one death, according to IDPH.
Another Savoy facility, Champaign-Urbana Nursing & Rehab Center, has had two cases, and University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana, has had five cases.
The data was current as of Friday, the most recent IDPH update for the public. It’s reflected on a cumulative basis and doesn’t distinguish between current and recovered cases.
Long-term care facility residents are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, both due to older ages and chronic health conditions that can make the disease more serious.
Beginning May 28, IDPH began requiring every skilled and intermediate long-term care facility to test all their residents and staff members.
Compared to Champaign County, three nearby East Central Illinois counties have been hit harder with long-term care cases, according to IDPH data.
Among them:
Coles:
- 82 cases and 16 deaths at Charleston Rehab and Healthcare and two cases at Mattoon Healthcare.
Iroquois:
- 44 cases and four deaths at Ascension Presence Merkle-Knipprath and four cases at Prairieview Lutheran Homes.
Macon:
- 93 cases and 21 deaths at Fairhavens Senior Living, two cases and one death at Villa Clara Post Acute, two cases at Eagle Ridge Assisted Living Center and five cases at Prairie Creek Village.
As of Monday, there had been 20,550 long-term care cases in the state, including both single cases at facilities and outbreaks (defined as two or more cases at a facility).
Among those cases, 3,343 people have died.