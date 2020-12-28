Restaurant questions? Ask Tom Kacich here
URBANA — Local authorities are taking two more restaurant operators in Champaign County to court after both restaurants allegedly remained open for business after their health permits were suspended.
Charged with ordinance violations for operating without a valid health permit were Charles Buck of Billy Bob’s, 105 E. Broadway St., Ogden, and Jeff Buckler, owner of Lil Bufords, 102 N. Long St., Tolono.
The Champaign County Public Health Department suspended both restaurants’ permits after they were allegedly observed serving indoors in violation of a state order.
Indoor service at both bars and restaurants is currently forbidden, due to the spread of COVID-19.
The Lil Buford’s permit was suspended Dec. 17 and the Billy Bob’s permit was suspended Dec. 11.
Buck and Buckler were both scheduled to be arraigned in court Jan. 21.
As of late last week, public health officials in Champaign County had suspended seven health permits in connection with defying the state order by serving indoors.