2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 1
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
On Thursday, St. Joseph-Ogden senior Kylie Duckett took us behind-the-scenes at the school in Champaign County.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Tori Billingsley, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonham, Centennial
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy
— Riley Combes, Monticello
— Hayden Copass, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Andrew Ferguson, Fisher
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Kitt Johnson, Schlarman
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Perry Lee, Champaign Central
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Tony Owen, Rantoul
— Marshall Remmers, Blue Ridge
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Emmerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Kristen Rose Walder, Cissna Park
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Students in environmental studies prepared for upcoming conversations with Energy Specialists Co. Pictured, left to right: Jordan Conerty, Paige Dahl, Cassandra Colmenares and Megan Wiarda.
— Briana Ballard
ALAH
Staff and students honored Arcola High principal Lisa Sigrist, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, by wearing purple to school. Even remote learners participated by sending in a photo of themselves wearing purple. Pictured: The ALAH staff, sophomore Josie Hale and secretary Melissa Schrock.
— Raegan Cheek
Arcola
Students rocked their purple in support of principal Lisa Sigrist, who recently was diagnosed with cancer. Pictured: front row (l to r) Myrka Alanis, Hallee Gauna, Sigrist and Amanda Kessler; middle row: Andres Garcia, Ella Hopkins, Liz Quinones and Clayton McConnell; back row: Lindsey Helmuth, Will Klopfleisch, Delaney Melton and Mackenzie Rodriguez.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
Armstrong-Potomac
Armstrong FFA hosted its annual barbecue on Sept. 14. The goal: inform parents about the chapter and offer the chance to talk with FFA alumni. Chapter adviser Destiny Swalve joined officers (pictured) Donavan Gudauskas (sentinel), Luke Gordon (vice president), Kelli Burrows (secretary), Makayla Learned (president), and Kaylee Blackford (reporter). Not pictured: Carlyn Crozier (treasurer).
— Mason McMasters
Bement
Last Friday, students and staff wore shirts bearing Weslei Harper’s name and his football uniform number, as well as inspirational quotes, to school. A senior, Harper was seriously injured in a farming accident over the summer.
— Hailey Gadbury
BHRA
Students and staff have gone all out for Friday theme days, including a pep rally on the football field as cheerleaders and band helped celebrate the return to school and success of fall sports teams. Rance Bryant has led the golf team to seven victories, and Gabby Moreman and Eli Mojonnier have sparked the cross-country team with wins at the Rantoul meet.
— Morgan Miller
Champaign Central
The Virtual Arts Club will meet virtually on the fourth Thursday every month starting Sept. 24. Also, Herff Jones is taking orders for letterman jackets and class rings, all orders due before Christmas.
— Perry Lee
Centennial
Hannah Hong broke her own school and pool records by more than 20 points (523.65) on her 11-dive routine. She was named WCIA-TV Athlete of the Week.
— Jada Bonam
Chrisman
Volleyball players are attending open gyms every week in hopes they’ll have a season this school year. Pictured, left to right: Maecy Johnson, Haley Chaney, Hannah Lunger and Reese Anderson.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
With so many students eating lunch and attending class outside, it’s nice to have the picnic area cleaned up and organized. Kenadee Edelman and Allison Wessels donated their time to do that and also planted mums to brighten up the area.
— Audrey Kaeb
Danville
“No school desk, no problem!” That motto works for Makenna Fletcher, who with her grandfather built a beautiful desk to allow her to complete school comfortably at home.
— Lani Islam
DeLand-Weldon
In Ryan Pray's chemistry class, students are learning about matter and change — while adjusting to wearing masks.
— Tori Billingsley
Fisher
Thanks to the hard work of Principal Jon Kelly (pictured), Superintendent Barb Thompson and the school district's staff, Fisher has been able to conduct in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic to start the semester. Said Kelly: “The creation and implementation of our In-Person Learning plan was a total team effort. Everyone in the school community has played their role to ensure that students, faculty and staff are as safe as possible while continuing to provide elite level educational opportunities for our students.”
– Andrew Ferguson
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Staff distributes food every Monday for families who have students in the district. Also, the football team has been working out while following COVID-19 precautions.
— Hayden Copass
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Multimedia journalism (MMJ) is an elective class offered to seniors and taught by Julie Briney. Eight students — Haven Hathaway, Karleigh Kietzman, Alex Minion, Ethan Garard, Brodie Doman, Liam Killian, Rylan Davis and Emma Swanson — have access to editing software and filming equipment. Each week, they produce a broadcast to shed light on events and activities at the high school. Their most recent project was on new regulations schools must follow due to COVID-19, students showing off their safe cleaning habits with wiping down desks to a popular song. For video updates, follow gcms_wfal on Twitter and Instagram.
— Haven Hathaway
Heritage
Heritage’s FFA chapter held officer elections. The 2020-21 officers include: (front) Bri Struck, Torie Rothermel, Paige George, Anna Sanders and Malani Smithenry; (back) Cory Stewart, Konner Pearman, Jack Benschneider and Ryan Cheatham.
— Anna Sanders
Hoopeston Area
New this year: an FFA chapter executive committee, overseen by ag teacher Emily McClure (second from left). Also pictured, left to right, are the students involved: Jasmin Hajjar, Macy Hayes, Karlee Bruens, Trevor Swartz, Kennedie Olson and Allee Lewis.
— Lexie Breymeyer
Judah Christian
Freshman Caleb McCullough (far left) started his high school golf career by placing first in the Champaign County tournament at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. McCullough shot 83 and led the Tribe to sixth place. Pictured (left to right): McCullough, William Ingersoll, Joey Limentato, Coach Andrew Martin, Owen Jones, Grant Ipsen and Jacob Kursell.
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
This year’s student council officers include Jalynn Ford (president, pictured), Abby Levingston (vice president), Tiffany Bargmann (secretary) and Grace Loy (treasurer). Student council coordinator Kelsey Winterland said: “The student council is excited to see what this school year brings and to connect with the student body.”
— Emmerson Tarr
Mahomet-Seymour
Ag instructor Jennifer Wherley said the department received a donation to help further the students' academics in science and agri-sciences. The app-based program is designed to use an advanced STEAM teaching tool that shows the latest advancement in digital and plant sciences. The investment, from Mark and Raquel Lacy Nelson and their work with Context Global Development, will allow ag students to study and conduct experiments.
— Kate Cramer
Milford
New to the 2020-21 school year: a contemporary guitar class, students learning how to play a guitar and expressing themselves through music (pictured: Ryan Birch).
— Jordin Lucht
Monticello
Seniors took the SAT on Wednesday. It is a state-mandated makeup for the required spring SAT that was missed due to COVID restrictions. Two groups of students were separated and distanced in different gyms to comply with the guidelines. Pictured, left to right: Andrew Rudolph, Ashley Long and Lewis Smith studying for the test.
— Riley Combes
Oakwood
Travis Goodner was medalist (40) and was joined by Case Kopaz (41) and Reed Sperry (48) as coach Jeremy McLaughlin and the Comets took on BHRA.
— Aaliyah Denius
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
New ag teacher Aaron Slack (pictured) was awarded the Ag Ed Teacher Grant. At Saturday’s St. Teresa Invite, each cross-country team member ran a personal best (Ryder James won the boys' race and Trixie Johnson was second for the girls’ race). Among precautions in place for in-school learning: wiping down desks after every use, access to hand sanitizer and frequently spraying halls with disinfectant.
— Taylor Mennenga
Rantoul
Alysha Kessler, Angelle Wrobel and Lovenya Perry prepare to run at the second home cross-country meet of the season. All three saw improvement from the previous home meet, with Kessler setting a personal best.
— Tony Owen
St. Joseph-Ogden
Seven girls helped form the school’s first tennis team, which is competing as a club sport this fall. Coach Kevin Martlage’s team had its first match, against Schlarman at Danville Tennis Center. In doubles, senior Sophia Martlage (pictured) and junior Hope Rajlich prevailed 8-1 for the first win in school history.
— Kylie Duckett
St. Thomas More
New lockers were installed last week. Sister M. Bridget Martin (principal) and Thomas Woods (dean of students) communicated that no in-person classes would take place while additional workers were in the building. All teachers, including instructor Melissa Marquart, prepared students for online classes Monday through Wednesday.
— Maci Walters
Salt Fork
In-person learning resumed after a two-week break that helped decrease the amount of students and faculty being exposed to COVID-19. Pictured: Principal Darin Chambliss and Assistant Principal Dustin Dees checked senior Mackenzie Russell’s temperature and gave her a Monday stamp before entering the high school for her early bird class.
— Olivia Chew
Schlarman
The Hilltoppers have started a girls’ tennis program. Among the first-year players is junior Caroline Bogen, who said: “I didn’t plan on joining the team until my friends told me how fun it was.”
— Kitt Johnson
Tuscola
Tuscola, as well as other Douglas County high schools, showed schoolwide support on Sept. 17 by wearing purple for Arcola High Principal Lisa Sigrist, who is battling cancer. #SigristStrong
— Ava Cothron
Uni High
The yearbook class created The UNIte Show on YouTube to keep their skills polished and the Uni community updated. The show, a mix of serious and comedic stories, is co-hosted by seniors Allie Kim and Maher Adoni (pictured) and edited by seniors Raneem Saadah and Romaisa Aamer. The inspiration behind the show, Kim said, is to “keep the Uni community updated in a way that didn’t require another Zoom meeting.” New episodes are released Tuesday mornings.
— Charlotte Ebel
Unity
Freshman class officers were chosen by the student body: President Olivia Shike, vice president Cassidy Keller, secretary Ruby Tarr and treasurer Dalton O’Neill.
— Malia Fairbanks
Urbana
Last Thursday, senior Banan Garada and the Region V Youth Preparedness Council organized an online webinar addressing concerns of today’s youth. Speakers Marc Fisher and Gabriela Zapata spoke about transition to school, safety measures and social isolation.
— Jose Alvarez
Villa Grove
Seniors on Villa Grove-Heritage’s golf team played their last home match at Tri-City Country Club on Sept. 17: Jalen Southard, Kyleigh Block, Zachary Buesing and Noah Davison.
— Daniel Olson
Westville
Staff in the spotlight: physical education teacher Drew Arteaga, whose energy in class is uplifting; math teacher Chris Nicholson, who has helped students work through Edgenuity; and various coaches for working with athletes from different sports. The weight room is open and drawing a crowd.
— Bryce Burnett