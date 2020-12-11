2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 12
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonam, Centennial
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy
— Clara Rudolph, Monticello
— Hayden Copass, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Andrew Ferguson, Fisher
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Tony Owen, Rantoul
— Kitty Rossow, Central
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge
— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
Arcola
Students, staff and community members showed more support for Principal Lisa Sigrist in her fight against cancer by wearing and submitting pictures of “Sigrist Strong” T-shirts. Sigrist, in her fifth round of chemotherapy, continues to go report to work everyday, greeting students with a smile.
Said Sigrist:
"I am so blessed to work at a school where I have so much support from the students and staff. All of the prayers and support are certainly helping me in my fight against cancer!
"I love seeing the students each and every day. We have great kids at Arcola."
— Fabiola Jaramillo
ALAH
The school this week kicked off a "12 days of Christmas" initiative filled with spirit days to add fun to these difficult times.
— Raegan Cheek
Armstrong-Potomac
As students and teachers continue remote learning, members of the Scholastic Bowl team held a virtual meeting on Nov. 30 to talk about the possibility of a season.
— Mason McMasters
BHRA
Students were nominated by teachers to receive McDonald’s gift cards for hard work during E-Learning. Assistant principal Phil Benjamin awarded winners such as Cameron Watson, Asa Ray and Tuff Elson.
— Morgan Miller
Blue Ridge
In Kendra Jones’ English 4 classes, students watched “Minority Report” in preparation for an essay question on an upcoming test.
— Courtney Shane
Champaign Central
Kicking off virtual Spirit Week: Pajamas Day on Monday. Administrators dressed the part at school: (left to right) Dara' Fenner, Jane Stillman (plaid), Sarah Long, Joe Williams, Andy Place , Derrick Cooper and Bryan Yacko.
— Kitty Rossow
Cissna Park
The senior class learned how to create resumes and about the interview process to help them in the future. Pictured: Emily Hylbert, Brad Stock, Kristen Walder, Bryce Bruens and Anthony Germain.
— Kristen Walder
Chrisman
Horticulture class did a lab in which each student chose a soil substitute to see how each item will affect the germination for that seed. Pictured: students using crushed Takis and Corn Flakes.
— Reese Anderson
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
New to the school’s Christmas tree: an ornament given to Linda Mills as a gift from members of her 2001-02 girls' basketball team. “We would always try to hold a Christmas party and gift exchange with the teams right before break, and this was one of the many wonderful ‘coach gifts’ that I received over the years,” Mills said. Varsity team members included: Ashley Collom, Dagmar Fugmann, Jessica Fermon, Laci Hoskins, Allie Winland, Chelsey Redmond, Anna Stevens, Kari Dukes, Ali Cravens, Stephanie Hepburn and Erin Miller.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
After fall break and a remote learning week, student council members gathered at school on a Saturday to add holiday cheer to the hallways. The theme: a snowy winter wonderland. Students pictured: Katie Steidinger, Nick Smith, Peyton Leonard, Zander Weir, Ethan Garard, Haven Hathaway and Ryen Miller.
— Haven Hathaway
Heritage
AP English class conducted a mock trial to go along with The Crucible by Arthur Miller. After completing the book, students were split into teams and asked to prepare evidence and witnesses for the stand. Pictured: Brodie Meneely is seen questioning witness Konner Pearman. English teacher Christine Campos was presiding judge and kept the court in order. Seniors were asked to serve on the jury and come up with a verdict.
— Anna Sanders
Hoopeston Area
Last Friday’s theme: Mismatch Day, and teachers and students did not disappoint. Pictured: student Dakota Kidwell and teacher Stephanie Pratt.
— Lexie Breymeyer
Judah Christian
With the school transitioning to remote learning, teachers engage with students weekly through Google Meet calls. Magaly Rogers’ Spanish 4 class presented projects on famous Hispanics, including Yadier Molina, Camila Cabello and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Pictured, left to right: (top row) Felicity Tuan, Abby Fredrick, Phillip Durst and Rogers; (second row) Emily Maxwell, Ashley Combs, Anna Black and Josh Li; (bottom row) Katie Bryant and Chelda Okeke.
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
With the end of the semester approaching, the L.E.A.D Program made it a point to help prepare students for finals week. Mentors Maren Graybeal (pictured), Grace Loy, Jalynn Ford, Emmy Tarr, Danielle Bogle, Mary Thayn, Sophia Roseberry, Nathan Perry, Max Buckles, Mason Buckles, Colin Griffin and Ayden Carlson put together a schedule for tutoring. Also, mentors helped freshmen get organized and on track.
— Emerson Tarr
Mahomet-Seymour
Seniors Jessica Smith, Logan Burdette and Ryan Bushell performed during a rehearsal for madrigals — dressed in their costumes, wearing masks and social distancing. Unable to host their regular dinner dance during the holiday season because of COVID-19, the group has been performing virtually so that students, staff, friends and family can still watch.
— Kate Cramer
Milford
Future Farmers of America officers and chapter members went to the community to collect items for their annual scholarship auction, powering forward and remaining positive side despite challenges presented by the pandemic.
— Jordin Lucht
Monticello
The Scholastic Bowl team moved practices to Discord so it could continue to train. Pictured during the Dec. 3 practice: Andrew Rudolph, Jackson Fishel, Lance Fligor, teacher Margo Etheridge and Sophie Rund.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
On Saturday, student council hosted a blood drive. Pictured: Blood drive coordinator Madelyn Miller donates for the first time.
— Aaliyah Denius
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Students were encouraged to send in submissions for “Virtual Open Mic Nigh,” which then will be put together and viewed during a watch party via Google Meet.
— Taylor Mennenga
St. Joseph-Ogden
To honor senior Nadirah Edwards, who died in a car crash, friends and family formed a procession of vehicles and drove past her house north of town on Saturday. The intention was not to parade through the neighborhood, but simply drive by and shine flashlights as a way to represent the impact Miss Edwards (pictured at SJ-O’s 2020 fall play, “Murder on the 518”) had on the community. The group met at the high school, and there were designated personnel collecting donated items for the family, which were presented at the end of the procession.
— Kyle Duckett
St. Thomas More
Despite switching to online classes, the school moved its annual Christmas concert online. Molly Moomaw, Christiana Pembele and Aidan Becket performed Christmas songs together for the concert, put together by the head of the music department, Caleb Lee.
— Maci Walters
Salt Fork
Ag classes got back into the swing of things after Thanksgiving break, from welding to starting Christmas labs and plant science labs. Teacher Stacey Rickard said: "To say we had a good day in the ag room would be putting it lightly."
— Olivia Chew
Tuscola
Student council along with other students and alumni decked the halls with Christmas cheer for the holiday season.
— Ava Cothron
Uni High
German Club hosted a pretzel-making competition in which participants made dough together in an afternoon Zoom meeting, then baked their pretzels separately and submitted photos of the finished product for judging. The club, sponsored by German teacher Jenny Robins, provided a recipe to participants for competition-wide uniformity. The first-place winner, French teacher John Garvey, was awarded a handcrafted pretzel trophy designed by club co-leader Bianca Rubel.
— Charlotte Ebel
Unity
Many of the school’s clubs and organizations participated in the #GiveAHam challenge (pictured: student council with their ham). The purpose of the challenge is to donate a ham to a family in need, a food bank or another deserving organization.
— Malia Fairbanks
Urbana
With the end of the semester approaching, the district is studying the chances of students returning to in-person learning. Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said students will not return immediatly after winter break because of the fear of a virus spread due to holiday traveling. Teachers tentatively are planning to return Jan. 11 and students the following week.
— Jose Alvarez
Westville
As the new basketball court continues to take shape, a shoutout to the staff and faculty who have done everything possible to keep learning in-person. Despite the many restrictions, the finish to the 2020 semester has been fantastic.
— Bryce Burnett