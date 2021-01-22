Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonam, Centennial
— Lillian Bouton, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy
— Clara Rudolph, Monticello
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Andrew Ferguson, Fisher
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Tony Owen, Rantoul
— Kitty Rossow, Central
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge
— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
Academy High
A total of $1,385 was raised for Eastern Illinois Foodbank through the school's Winter Auction in December. On Jan. 13, Caring Crew leaders Sophia Libman and Briana Ballard delivered the donation to Molly Delaney, the foodbank’s vice president of development. Pictured, left to right: Ballard, John Carpenter, Delaney and Libman.)
— Briana Ballard
ALAH
Staff came up with a positive referral policy where students are sent to the office for good behavior — recognized by a teacher — where they are rewarded with a small prize and a call home.
— Reagan Cheek
Arcola
Freshman Jackson Miller worked out in the gym ahead of what he hopes will be a basketball season.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
Bement
Student council held its annual blood drive. Due to COVID-19, the location was changed from school to the Bement Lions Club, student council members signing up for shifts to aid volunteers. Pictured: Senior Jessee Quick giving blood.
— Hailey Gadbury
BHRA
Students are back in the building. In Sarah Gray’s class, they learned about similar shapes with a geometry project. Pictured: Lillie Trimble and Alaina Dines.
— Morgan Miller
Blue Ridge
Labs in Cullen Scurlock’s chemistry classes welcomed students back. Pictured: Riley Pruitt, Christopher Harder and Isaiah Dalton; and, left to right, Sami Boogern, Morgan Dorz and Ashlyn Voyles.
— Courtney Shane
Champaign Central
Winners of the 36th Annual MLK Jr. “Living the Dream” Scholarships: Nate Allen (Herb Stevens Memorial Award for Overcoming Adversity), Malynn Daly and Kyleah Rogers (Willie Summerville Memorial Award for Excellence in the Arts). They were honored during Sunday’s virtual ceremony.
— Kitty Rossow
Chrisman
Students did online testing last week at school as in-person learning continues.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
Last week in P.E. classes, students started playing one of their favorite sports: badminton. Pictured: Tyler Kaeb and Carter Ferguson; and Riley Maul, Addi Seggebruch, Devin Hull and Ryan Strebeck.
— Audrey Kaeb
Danville
Even though in-person learning has yet to resume, the high school celebrated and honored Martin Luther King virtually.
— Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon
The scholastic bowl team has practiced and competed virtually this season. Pictured, left to right: Jack Schmidt, Charlie Schmidt and Destiny Houston.
— Chloe Becker
Fisher
The cast of the school’s play had its first read-through last Friday. Students will be performing “Dorothy Meets Alice: The Wizard of Wonderland,” directed by Tara Walters and Sarah Coulter.
— Andrew Ferguson
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Even with most sports postponed, Scholastic Bowl is going strong as team members continue to practice virtually. The first competition is scheduled for Feb. 4. Team members include Stanley Coombs, Adrienne Arlington, Christopher Clippinger, Journey Clark, Alyissa Henderson, Lillian Bouton and Abigail Tansy.
— Lillian Bouton
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The high school transitioned to remote learning last week. Students connected with classmates and teacherson via Google Meets. Pictured: a concert choir group practicing their piece for a potential virtual contest in the spring.
— Haven Hathaway
Heritage
Juniors gathered to hear about the Early College and Career Academy (ECCA) program at Parkland College. Assemblies continue to look a lot different this year, but the students are grateful to be in session.
— Anna Sanders
Judah Christian
The senior class met to discuss their trip to Florida in March. Students will participate in fundraisers such as selling Fannie May chocolate and also plan on organizing a local community service project before heading to Universal Studios, Disney Springs and beach activities.
Pictured, left to right: (first row) Emily Maxwell, Sue Sofranko, Ashley Combs, Katie Bryant, Abby Fredrick and Aliyah Helmick; (second row) Josh Li, Chelda Okeke, Anna Black and Jeremy Sooley; (third row) Hannah Heintz, Hope Varvel, Nathan Kereri, Brandan Baltierra, Phillip Durst, Lily Berry, Josh Schultz and Caleb Crowley; (fourth row) Masi Eisenmenger, Feven Eisenmenger, Anna Eisenmenger, Amber Hafermann, Kennedy Barrett, Matthew Woolums, Graycen Wacker, Colin Olauson and Tasia Campbell
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
Leading up to Christmas break, band and chorus students put together an online concert, senior Kaylee Acton noting how much fun it was to do. During the concert, chorus students wore ugly sweaters and performed several songs, percussion did its cadence several times and the band played its Christmas marching song.
— Emerson Tarr
Mahomet-Seymour
Students returned to school four days a week, eating lunch at tables spread out throughout the commons, gym and renovated fieldhouse.
— Kate Cramer
Milford
Despite it being a roller coaster year, the school has kept the student of the month tradition intact. December students: (left to right; back to front;) Luke Truman, Tevon Longest, Trace Fleming, Nicolas Warren, Ben Jackson, Seth VanHoveln, Jadyn Schermann, Schuylar Kunsch, Emmaleah Marsino, Maddie Hardwick, Alivia Schmink, Micah Sheridan, Caleb VanHoveln and Emma Mann. Not pictured: Sawyer Laffoon, Ryan Birch, Ganner Hoekstra, Hether Gregory, Raven Satkoski, Randy Deaton, Luke McCabe and Chasity Smalley.
— Jordin Lucht
Monticello
The school’s Book Club received its first book, Courtney Summers' thriller, "Sadie." Pictured: members Sophie Rund and Riley Combes, president of the club.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
Principal Tim Lee and student resource officer Beth Damilano handed out cookies to students who are succeeding in school, whether in-person or online. Among the recipients: Ricci Arcay and Jalynn Bugaj and Koby Fletcher.
— Aaliyah Denius
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Show choir signups began ahead of a Google Meet information with chorus teacher Christina Mauck on Jan. 14. The plan is to practice once a week virtually with the hope of performing in the spring..
— Taylor Mennenga
St. Joseph-Ogden
Last Friday, the school’s Constitution team, taught by Marshall Schacht, took part in state finals held virtually due to COVID-19. The team placed second and advanced to nationals. Unit 5 (members: Garren Meeker, Alec Painter, Mazie Ronk and Erin Patton) was acknowledged for being the highest=scoring unit for SJ-O.
— Kylie Duckett
St. Thomas More
Students were happy to return to in-person learning for the first time since late November. Pictured: Paige Halcomb and Tatum DeVriese in Gary Gebauer’s fourth-hour study hall.
— Maci Walters
Tuscola
Justine Kauffman was named Tuscola Rotary Student of the month for December.
— Ava Cothron
Uni High
The Uni Green Project is an initiative to distribute plants to students looking to brighten up their study spaces. The group was started by English teacher Valerie O’Brien and Interim Director Elizabeth Majerus, with help from students Olivia Thompson and Olivia Taylor. Plants being offered up for “adoption” range from pothos cuttings to orchids, and are currently being prepared for their relocation by student volunteers. Studies have shown the benefits of having plants in workspaces, particularly during winter months. Twenty members of the Uni community have already signed up to “adopt” a plant, and delivery will begin shortly. Pictured: A grapefruit seedling, being raised by senior Allie Kim,.
— Charlotte Ebel
Unity
Spanish teacher Emily Suddarth wipes down a desk after class. The staff has worked hard to ensure social distancing among students and maintaining clean classrooms.
– Malia Fairbanks
Urbana
Rules are in place as teachers and some students returned to the building Tuesday. Teacher must report to the building twice a week — depending on their department — to teach remote class. Students must wear masks at all times, as social distancing will take place in classrooms, hallways and bathrooms. Lunch will be served in classrooms.
— Jose Alvarez
Villa Grove
In-person learning continues. Pictured: Kirsten Foreman and Luke Zimmerman dissecting a chicken’s wing in Linda Werts’ anatomy class.
— Daniel Olson