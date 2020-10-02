Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
On Thursday, LeRoy senior Emmy Tarr took us behind-the-scenes at the school during Spirit Week.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Tori Billingsley, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonham, Centennial
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy
— Riley Combes, Monticello
— Hayden Copass, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Andrew Ferguson, Fisher
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Kitt Johnson, Schlarman
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Perry Lee, Champaign Central
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Tony Owen, Rantoul
— Marshall Remmers, Blue Ridge
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Emmerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Kristen Rose Walder, Cissna Park
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Eileen Chen teaches an in-person Mandarin Chinese class and prepares her students for student-led parent-teacher conferences. Pictured (from left): Jack Wiarda, Caden Green, Chen and Megan Wiarda.
— Cassandra Colmenares
ALAH
The cross-country team celebrated Senior Night at the Great Pumpkin Patch. The seniors honored: Layton Hall, Mackenzie Brown and Mackenzi Bowles.
— Raegan Cheek
Arcola
Seniors Myrka Alanis and Daniela Garcia remain socially distanced in the school’s remodeled library, which is set up to allow students to stay 6 feet apart and still able to get work done.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
Armstrong-Potomac
National Honor Society hosted a new officer installation ceremony (March’s was canceled due to COVID-19). Admission was limited to four guests per NHS member. A speech by John Neubam and Amy Bailey addressed expectations for a successful year. Pictured (from left): Anna Duden, Casy Howie, Jessica Goulding, Violet McCool (treasurer), Mason McMasters (vice president), Emma Jameson (president), LeAnne Rogers, Emma Franzen and Reece Adkins (secretary).
— Mason McMasters
Bement
The Marching Bulldogs’s theme this year: “Totally Rad: Music from the 80’s.” The songs include “Beat It,” “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Ghostbusters” and “Jump,” but due to COVID-19 the band will be unable to perform the way it had hoped. Practice is held once a week in case the restrictions loosen.
— Hailey Gadbury
BHRA
The hallways were glowing last Friday as students and staff participated in neon day, one of several themed dress-up days that make school fun and encourage Blue Devil Pride. Pictured: freshmen Amber Reed, Lillie Trimble and Gabby Moreman.
— Morgan Miller
Centennial
As Unit 4 students continue remote-learning only, Social Studies teacher Carolyn McMenamin used her empty classroom for grading homework.
— Jada Bonam
Chrisman
New agriculture teacher Matt Meltzer has been a hit with students who enjoy his ideas for the school’s FFA program.
— Reese Anderson
Danville
The girls’ tennis team beat defending Big 12 champion Normal West High 6-3. Pictured: Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller.
— Lani Islam
Fisher
Seniors spent Saturday painting their parking spots. It’s the first year students have been allowed to do this, signing a petition and talking to principal Jon Kelly to get it approved. Drone photo by English teacher Cody Moody.
— Andrew Ferguson
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Chamber Choir, a selective a capella ensemble that rehearses two times a week, involves 21 students directed by teacher Amanda Broaddus. This year's GCMS Variety Show will be broadcast online with acts from the Chamber Choir and Concert Choir among others. Soon, the Chamber Choir will begin rehearsing its annual Christmas carols to bring holiday cheer to Gibson City. Chamber Choir members: Victoria Bonds, Haley Brown, Sarah Kamman, Kalynn Little, Sierra Ward, Ashlyn Allemand, Haven Hathaway, Kyah Lee, Katie Steidinger, Emma Swanson, Presleigh Warner, Brodie Doman, John Fields, Charles Francis, Ethan Garard, Getty Greer, Liam Killain, Tyler Kollross, Tyler Lange, Peyton Doman and Alex Killian.
— Haven Hathaway
Heritage
Students in Christine Campos' English IV class, including (from left) Dominic Hannah, Malani Smithenry and Julianne Harper, did an improv challenge to go along with the book they’re reading — “Blink” by Malcolm Gladwell. The competition created plenty of laughs among students as well as principal and guest judge Corey White.
— Anna Sanders
Hoopeston Area
An easy-to-see addition to campus: a 15 x 25-foot American flag that rises 60 feet in the air and can be spotted from all of the school’s sports fields (softball, soccer, baseball and football).
— Lexie Breymeyer
Judah Christian
Administrators, teachers and students gathered at the annual “See You at the Pole” to pray for the school, community and country. Pictured: Senora Magaly Rogers, Natalie Pait, Abby Pait, Lacey Elliot, Melissa Welch, Keaton Welch, Marlene Behrends, Anna Black, Kathleen Rice and Nathaniel Herche.
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
On Senior Night, the Le Roy/Tri-Valley cross-country team went out with a bang, the girls winning and several boys setting personal bests. Seniors included: Abby Levingston, Caitlin McCain, Carter Cassidy, Emerson Tarr, Grace Loy, Jalynn Ford and Natalie Garneau. Said assistant coach Todd Schneider: “I knew most of this senior group back when they were eighth-graders. I thought they would be something special and they proved me right. Not only as runners, but as good people that know how to make hard work fun.”
— Emmerson Tarr
Mahomet-Seymour
Anna Lagacy, Jackson Craig, Joey Sullivan, Brayden Bone, Dayten Eisenmann, Campbell Cruse, Hunter Crowe, Taylor Dietz, Kamryn Frost, Jill Uken, Delaney Smith and Kallie Stutsman are officers for the school’s FFA program. They are starting off the year with virtual meetings because of COVID-19. Next month, they’ll start selling cancer awareness bracelets.
— Kate Cramer
Monticello
Senior Claire Keating was on WCIA last Friday to spread awareness for the Global Day of Climate Action and Monticello Goes Green. "It's important for community members to show their support for the climate movement," she said. The Monticello Goes Green push includes yard signs and sidewalk chalk with messages like "Our Earth Matters," and "Save The Planet."
— Riley Combes
Oakwood
After completing the first-ever, two-day pep assembly, the 2020 Homecoming court attendants were named. Pictured (first frame, from left): freshmen Brody Taflinger and Yelka Layden; sophomore Grant Powell and Allie Morris; and juniors Josh Young and Kiyah Garrett; (second frame, from left) seniors: Dylan Bensyl and Jalynn Bugaj, Koby Fletcher and Olivia McCarty, Connor Hutson and Mia Nash, Brevin Wells and Nicole Key, and Raiden Jackson and Graycen Young.
— Aaliyah Denius
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
During Farm Safety Week, each morning students are learning about farm equipment. The school has also been ensuring each student’s safety by taking temperatures before entering the building (pictured: Audrey Bloomquist and Megan Reck), part of a daily wellness checklist that parents complete.
— Taylor Mennenga
Rantoul
The Marching Eagles practice Wednesdays, starting off with stretching and basics (pictured: flute sections, including members like Amiarany Bueno, Callie Luna and Alexis Wilson). The band, restricted due to COVID-19, will perform for parents of the students as well as recognize seniors on Oct. 14.
— Tony Owen
St. Joseph-Ogden
The drama department began fall play rehearsals on Sept. 7. Students will present “Murder on the 518” on Oct. 24. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, director Chandler Dalton decided the play will be presented virtually to reward the students for their effort.
— Kylie Duckett
St. Thomas More
The girls’ swim team kicked off its COVID-shortened season against Pontiac. Placing in the top three in most of their events, the volleyball-turned-swim girls — Anna McClure, Caroline Kerr and Mary Beth Franey — started strong. Pictured, from left: Hannah Goebel, Abby Deptula, Maci Walters, McClure, Kerr and Franey.
– Maci Walters
Salt Fork
Student council (pictured front row, from left: Jillian Almy, Grace Church and Mackenzie Russell; back row: Maddie Almy, Amelia Birge, Macie Russell, Carlie Thompson and Ava Marrow) met last Thursday with the goal of involving students to create fun activities in the midst of a weird situation. Said junior Carlie Thompson: “It’s very different this year because we can’t do as much. But we are still going to find fun things to do.” Council members include officers Olivia Chew (president), Mackenzie Russell (vice president) and Gracie Jessup (secretary). Seniors include: Cassidy Chandler, Paxton Fisher, Lexi Hettmansberger, MaKynzie Miller, Carsyn Todd and Sadie Toppe. Juniors: Maddie Almy, Olivia Birge, Grace Church, Naomi Dolan, Mallory Grice and Thompson. Sophomores: Davis Canady and Franklin Richardson. Freshmen: Jillian Almy, Amelia Birge, Ava Marrow and Macie Russell. The sponsor is Sara Wochner.
— Olivia Chew
Tuscola
Hannah Hornaday was named Tuscola Rotary Student of the Month.
– Ava Cothron
Uni High
The cross-country team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday. Instead of a meet preceding the festivities, an intersquad relay was held due to some seniors opting out of competition this season. The 10 seniors: Danbi Choi, Allie Kim, Rani Ramrattan, Charlotte Ebel, Aryan Lalwani, Adam Zilles, Nico Hernandez, Nicholas Phillips, Joel Armas and Ray Jones.
— Charlotte Ebel
Unity
The school’s FFA chapter has been selling harvest produce in hopes of earning one of the organization’s highest honors: an American FFA Degree. Pictured: Junior Phillip Hartke with his corn.
— Malia Fairbanks
Urbana
The “Where in the UHS is the tiger?” scavenger hunt kicked off last week. A picture is shared of the mascot in a random location at the high school. Students who correctly guess the location are placed in a raffle to win a prize.
— Jose Alvarez
Villa Grove
Nate Wells, Nic Wilson and Blake Morgan packed snack packs in Becky Olson’s sixth-hour Cooperative Work Training (CWT) to be delivered to local children in need in the district.
— Daniel Olson
Westville
With a new gym floor in the works, many athletes are getting back into a rhythm as workouts in softball, basketball, volleyball and football have started. Also: a shoutout to Jenna Wilson, an English teacher who also is helping students who are taking classes at Danville Area Community College.
— Bryce Burnett