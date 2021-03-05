Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we'll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonam, Centennial
— Lillian Bouton, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy High
— Clara Rudolph, Monticello
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Addison Musick, Fisher
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Kitty Rossow, Central
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge
— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Seniors are required to create academic portfolios that encompass their academic achievements. Pictured: Megan Wiarda presents a work of experimental creative writing to students who are both in-person and online.
— Cassandra Colmenares
Arcola
Students in the school's health occupations program at Sarah Bush Hospital officially passed there Certified Nursing Assistant exam. Front row, left to right: Abigale Woodall, Mallory Nichols, Fabiola Jaramillo, Elizabeth Budd, Mia DiNaso, Evie Rudibaugh; Back row: Hayden West, Neftalí Gauna, Emilio Martinez, Abby Goad, Markus Deel, Emily White, Emma Moran and Briar Pollum.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
Armstrong-Potomac
Students voted on class attendants as well as Homecoming king and queen. Attendants included freshman Shavonna Turner and Eli Kennel, sophomores Shay Eichelberger and Gavin Parkerson, juniors Dasha Turner and Trenton Spencer and seniors Capri Colunga, Casy Howie, Makayla Learned, Mackenzie Wernigk, Kaleb Truskosky-Corbin, Gary Jones, Dawson Miner and Austin Rosenberger. Truskosky-Corbin and Learned were named king and queen.
— Mason McMasters
Bement
Cerro Gordo-Bement’s boys’ basketball and cheerleading celebrated Senior Night. Basketball players recognized: Bement’s Jessee Quick, Zach and Luke Rogers; JD Benson and Luke Dobson from Cerro Gordo. Hannah Hayes from Cerro Gordo and Hailey Gadbury from Bement represented the seniors on the cheer team.
— Hailey Gadbury
BHRA
Students and staff had fun participating in the FFA Week dressup days. Students especially enjoyed being able to drive tractors to school on Truck & Tractor Day. Pictured, left to right: Landon Potter, Caleb Busick, Nathan Dice and Dane Dillon.
— Morgan Miller
Blue Ridge
FFA Week was made fun with fun dressup days and decorations. Monday was USA Day, club members cooked lunch for teachers on Tuesday, Wednesday was Beach Day, Thursday was Camo Day and Friday was Blue and Gold Day. Pictured (top to bottom), left to right: Brenna Friel, Abby Bolen, Gracie Shaffer and Sydney Rauch; Jaton Shaffer and Kaleb Southern; and Morgan Dorz and Cullen Scurlock.
— Courtney Shane
Centennial
At a signing ceremony last week at school, seniors Meagan Wyss (soccer at Southern Maine) and Leonila Liong (softball at Southern Illinois) announced their college plans.
— Jada Bonam
Champaign Central
On Tuesday, the boys’ basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a win against Danville. Afterward, as is tradition, the players signed their names on a wall inside a storage room near Combes Gym. The six seniors, left to right: Nate Allen, Jake Seraphin, Judd Wagner, Diego Sanchez and Isaiah Roosevelt; front, Henry Hamelberg.
— Kitty Rossow
Chrisman
For FFA week, club members organized a volleyball tournament. The high school’s volleyball team took part — and won — in an event that also had a team of FFA members.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
FFA members served a farmer’s appreciation breakfast in appreciation to all the support given to the school’s program. Pictured: Drew Walder, Tanner Garrison and Kenadee Edelman.
— Audrey Kaeb
Danville
Reigning News-Gazette All-Area girls' basketball Player of the Year Erin Houpt reached another milestone when she become the first Viking to reach 2,000 career points.
— Leilani Islam
Fisher
The senior physics class is wrapping up its unit on projectile motion. Pictured: Avery Powell gathering data for a lab test where calculations are done before conducting the actual experiment. In this lab, students were attempting to calculate where a marble will land after being launched from a ramp.
— Addison Musick
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Lillian Bouton won the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, and then went on to win the scholarship contest based on her essay.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
FFA Week included daily trivia and dressup days. Pictured, left to right: FFA members handing out donuts for donations for a local food pantry Lexi Cliff, Peyton Leonard, Zander Wier, Skyler Neimann, Emily Fehr, Rachel Quinley, Emily Vaughn and agriculture teacher Jeff Reale.
— Haven Hathaway
Heritage
FFA officers prepared water bottles to give to students and faculty. They also dropped in an FFA emblem sticker and the chapter’s social media information that included updates on their projects.
— Anna Sanders
Hoopeston Area
Scholastic Bowl is underway and competing virtually this year. Pictured: Juniors Linnea Chase and Emily Ray.
— Lexie Breymeyer
Judah Christian
Donna Tanner-Harold met with several high school student leaders through Zoom to discuss diversity. Said executive director of institutional advancement Blake Porter: “Our discussion helped students work through and discuss some of the most challenging topics facing our culture regarding race and diversity. We are grateful for discussions like these that aren’t always easy or comfortable but are important for learning and growth.”
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
Last Saturday, seniors on the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams were recognized before games against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Girls’ seniors included Tiffany Bargmann, Danielle Bogle, Lynsee Clow, Grace Loy and Emerson Tarr. Clow said: “The part I will miss most is the family aspect of the team, the bonds you build with your teammates.” Boys’ seniors included Max Buckles, Mason Buckles, Nathan Perry, Jaron Pinkerton, Colin Griffin, Kam Givens, Ty Egan, Logan Petersen, Parker Hogue and Caleb Tucker. Perry said: “I will definitely miss the fans and the support from the community. Throughout all ups and downs within the years, we have always had a people cheering us on and believing in us. Every game, we play to represent our school and our community and will be an unforgettable feeling.”
— Emerson Tarr
Mahomet-Seymour
During the COVID-19 era, teachers use study hall hours to keep students working and check their grades. Also, ag teacher Jennifer Wherley took her horticulture class to the greenhouse on Wednesday. The students watered and potted plants.
— Kate Cramer
Milford
FFA Week included a bags tournament, a teacher breakfast and a drive-your-tractor-to-school day on Friday. Pictured: Seth Van Hoveln, Kirstyn Lucht, Owen Halpin, Micah Sheridan and Caleb Van Hoveln.
— Jordin Lucht
Monticello
The A.P. U.S. History class held a “Progressive Party” while studying the Progressive Era. Students picked a historical figure to research and portrayed the character to the class. Pictured, left to right: Sophie Happ as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Jackie Boyd as Margaret Sanger, and Isabella Adams as Samuel Gompers.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
In Molly Ham’s parenting classes, students like Elizabeth Hundly and Anaia Martin are learning how to safely and properly transport infants in car seats.
— Aaliyah Denius
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
At halftime of Saturday’s boys’ basketball game, the school celebrated five senior cheerleaders: Gracie Bradshaw, Kylie Piatt, Jaden Bender, Lyndi Allen and Allison Acosta.
— Taylor Mennenga
St. Joseph-Ogden
Senior Night for boys’ basketball and dance wasn't on the last home game of the season as usual due to COVID-19, but it was still a celebration. The Spartans beat Pontiac, too. Boys' basketball players honored included, left to right: Lukas Hutcherson, Jackson Rydell and Cameron Costa. Dance team members, left to right: Kylie Duckett, Issy Brooks, Tessa Smith and Sammy Naylor.
— Kylie Duckett
St. Thomas More
Students in National Honor Society ran the annual blood drive for the school. Ashtyn Ehrlic was the head of the drive instructing members to take students and faculty to and from the bus to donate blood. Students like Claire Monahan and Celie Leibach took time from one of their class periods to help.
— Maci Walters
Salt Fork
Senior Carsyn Todd has been a scoring machine on the basketball court this season. She reached her 1,000th career point during Wednesday's win against Chrisman, totaling 22 points in the process.
Tuscola
Students and staff were excited about the start of football practice on Wednesday. The Warriors kick off a six-game schedule on March 19.
— Ava Cothron
Uni High
Thespians performed a virtual show, “MacMurder Mystery,” last Friday night. The improvisational and humorous murder mystery was set in a fast food restaurant, and followed a group of actors trying to solve a companion’s murder. All rehearsals were virtual, but the cast practiced tricks to create the impression of interacting across Zoom frames. The show starred students Kiran Naidu, Roshan Perry, Bianca Rubel, Serenity Lilly, Doren Hsiao-Wecksler and Rowan Trilling-Hansen, with a guest appearance from Uni alum Xanthe Brown. Pictured: the show’s promotional poster, created by senior Roshan Perry.
— Charlotte Ebel
Unity
Three students — Elise Johnson, Malia Fairbanks and Sophia Darnall — worked with the Kickapoo District Association of Student Councils board to plan a virtual district event for student councils in the area.
— Malia Fairbanks
Urbana
The boys’ basketball team — along with a small group of family and friends — celebrated Senior Night against Champaign Central. Even though cheerleaders couldn’t attend, they showed their support by making posters and decorating the gymnasium.
— Juan Alvarez
Villa Grove
When we works the crosswalk in the morning, elementary school Principal Bobby Beck notices that some students arrive on chilly mornings without coats. So we has all smiles when an anonymous donor late last month dropped off 21 coats — as well as books for the library and a new pair of shoes – for the school to use. "It was a huge blessing for the district," Beck said.
Westville
A shoutout to the school’s dedicated seniors, who have workedhard over the last 4 years to get this point. The hope is that all Senior Night festivities canceled because of COVID-19 can be made up.
— Bryce Burnett