2020-21 High School Confidential: Week 23
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Friday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll also hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
Feeback? Email N-G/VP Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
This year's panel:
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonam, Centennial
— Lillian Bouton, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy High
— Clara Rudolph, Monticello
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Addison Musick, Fisher
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Kitty Rossow, Central
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge
— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
On to this week's report:
Academy High
On March 6, students participated in the Regional Science Olympiad competition. All events were held online, but team members got together to support each other in person. Pictured: William Ding, Cassandra Colmenares and Colette Tichenor.
— Briana Ballard
ALAH
Studentys Keegan Ashenfelter, Max Allen and Kade Herschberger took advantage of Tuesday’s warm weather by walking the track during P.E. class.
— Raegan Cheek
Arcola
The Purple Riders celebrated Senior Night with a win against Tri-County. Pictured (back row) left to right: Kacee Moore, Ilusha Budd, Andres Garcia, Cameron Roberts, Garrett Sigrist and Kevin Garza; (front row) Myrka Alanis, Mae Gentry, Fabiola Jaramillo, Trista Lewis and Jayda Miller.
— Fabiola Jaramillo
Armstrong-Potomac
Due to remote learning, FFA Week was celebrated later than usual with dress-up days and ending with drive-your-tractor to school day.
— Mason McMasters
Bement
Cerro Gordo-Bement’s girls’ basketball celebrated Senior Night with a win against Cumberland. Bement’s seniors included Faith Bailey and Hailey Gadbury. Cerro Gordo’s seniors included Riley Brandenburg, Graycie Copsy and Chey Gentry.
— Hailey Gadbury
BHRA
Cheer and boys’ basketball seniors were celebrated at Senior Night and reigned victorious over Chrisman. Seniors included Ariana Card, Garilynn Irwin, Haley Hill, Harley Makemson, Morgan Miller, Rance Bryant, Noah Gomez, Brody Sexton, and Elijah Tidwell. Pictured is Hill with her parents.
— Morgan Miller
Blue Ridge
Life skill students made fruit pizza and strawberry lemon scones last Friday, using strawberries sold by the school’s FFA members. Pictured: Daniel Brown and Dillon Tater, and Michael Johnson.
— Courtney Shane
Centennial
Cheyenne Jones, a cheerleader at Eastern Illinois University, is the Chargers’ new varsity cheer coach. First up: hosting tryouts next week as Centennial will have cheerleaders at home football games.
Champaign Central
The Rotary Club of Champaign recognized three Students of the Quarter at Monday’s luncheon: Grace Croegart (athletics), Paul Haken (academics) and Ricky Wilbert (activities).
— Kitty Rossow
Chrisman
For Homecoming week, each class created a poster that was displayed in the gym. Daily themes were Maui Monday, Tropical Nights Tuesday, Wear it Wednesday, Musical Threads Thursday and Class Color Friday. Candidates this year were Triston Lehmkuhl and Piper Knight (freshmen), Jake and Hana Gillaspie (sophomores), Marion Cronkhite and Alexis McDaniels (juniors), and Cole Webster and Haley Chaney (seniors). The previous year’s king and queen were Nic Eddy and Maecy Johnson. This year, the royalty was handed over to Webster and Chaney.
— Reese Anderson
Danville
During boys’ soccer season, which started this week, guests are allowed at home matches. Pictured: Gustavo Segura.
— Leilani Islam
Fisher
The school play, “Dorothy Meets Alice or The Wizard of Wonderland,” took place with three performances last weekend. Around 50 audience members were able to attend in-person while many others viewed the performance online. Each of the cast members in the comedy-action production had the audience laughing from start to finish. Pictured: (top row, left to right) Connor Diorio, Bradon Eby, Katie Landers, Zeke Walter, Anna Culbterson and Morgan Flesner; (middle row) asstistant director Sarah Coulter, Ella Hazzard, Kira Becker, Andrew Ferguson, Daniel Bein, Makynzee Theis and director Tara Walters; (bottow row) Jordan Fitzgerald, Jacob Reynolds, Jenna Clemmons and Hannah Taylor.
— Addison Musick
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
National Honor Society inducted new members, left to right: Allyson Cobble, Christopher Clippinger, Lillian Bouton, Logan Dawson, Trinity Collins, Cameron Ford, Bryleigh Collom, Kaden Mingee, Maddelyn Roach and Bailee Whittaker.
— Lillian Bouton
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Construction and renovation for 2021 is underway. An all-purpose gym will be added to the elementary school and will include a new weight room along with courts for teams from the high school to practice. This summer, more renovations will be taking place in the high school including a new stage, locker rooms and bathrooms.
— Haven Hathaway
Heritage
Strawberries arrived this week for the school’s FFA annual fundraiser. Pictured: Paige George with 16 flats loaded and ready to be delivered.
— Anna Sanders
Hoopeston Area
The boys’ basketball team played its last home game on March 2 against Bismarck-Henning. Players pictured left to right: Preston VanDeVeer, Anthony Zamora, Ben Brown, Chris Catron and Nick Hofer. Coaches include Jerud VanDyke (blue) and Kevin Root (red).
— Lexie Breymeyer
Judah Christian
During chapel last Thursday, Dilandis Beck from Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) spoke on the significance of self-control and avoiding temptation.
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
On Feb. 28, the community came together to honor the life of Jordan Reinhart, an assistant football coach who passed away earlier in the month. The event included a walk from the high school to the football field — a walk the team and coaches take before every home game. Braden Esmaeli, a senior football player who was part of the group of players who gave speeches at the service said: “It was hard to give a speech, I had a lot of emotions. I like to speak in front of people but trying to figure out what I was going to say when there’s a lot can be said about Reinhart was the toughest part. … I loved seeing that many people, you wouldn’t think a lot of people would show up to show support for someone they might not know but that’s what makes this so great.”
— Emerson Tarr
Milford
The school honored winter sports seniors on March 3 and March 5, including girls’ basketball team member Jordin Lucht. The boys’ basketball players and cheerleaders recognized included, left to right: Aaron Banning, Jarid Woodby, Jessica Hines, Lucas McCabe, Trey Totheroh and Trace Fleming.
Monticello
Student council worked alongside the American Red Cross to host a blood drive for students, teachers and community members. Pictured: Superintendent Vic Zimmerman and senior Emma Brown.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
Not only did the boys basketball team claim the conference title Monday night, but head coach Jeff Mandrell picked up his 500th varsity victory finishing the season 9-0 in the VVC Conference and 10-2 overall.
— Aaliyah Denius
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The boys’ basketball team defeated Watseka to win the Sangamon Valley Conference title. Cheerleaders also competed last weekend, advancing to state in the process. Pictured, left to right: (bottom row) Gracie Bradshaw, Jaden Bender, Lyndi Allen and Allison Acosta; (top row) Chloe Price, Riley Shook, Brynah Johnson, Rebecca Lackey, Ava King and Caliaynna Jones.
— Taylor Mennenga
Rantoul
Choir students performed for their parents and the members of the Board of Education at the most recent board meeting.
St. Joseph-Ogden
FFA Week included dressup days, greenhand breakfast, movie night, teacher appreciation lunch, awards meeting and drive-your-tractor-to-school-day. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of other activities like the annual petting zoo and ag in the classroom. Pictured, left to right: Avian Gerdes, Hallie Harms, Talan Miller, Cole Pruitt, Drew Uken, Tessa Smith (FFA president) and Jack Place (FFA treasurer).
— Kylie Duckett
St. Thomas More
House leaders, family captains and school captains convene during their Friday lunch period to discuss the gathering of the week. Father Michael Pica runs the meeting with leaders of the school so they can share experiences and make sure everything is running smoothly.
— Maci Walters
Uni High
Uni’s Glee Club met for the first time last Friday. Juniors Ariana Mizan and Serenity Lilly founded the club, and are sponsored by math teacher Emily Buhnerkempe. Mizan and Lilly have long sought to form a Glee Club to provide students with a modern and no-cut alternative to the Uni Madrigals. The club will sing a cappella arrangements of pop songs and watch scenes from the hit show “Glee.”
— Charlotte Ebel
Unity
The school’s FFA meat judging team, which competed Saturday in a virtual contest, will find out their places next week. Pictured: Shay Haluzak, Erin Sanders and Emma Felsman.
— Malia Fairbanks
Westville
The bus garage is being torn down and will be built at a new location. Also, the junior class helped celebrate National Oreo Cookie Day.
— Bryce Burnett