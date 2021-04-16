2020-21 High School Confidential, Week 28
— Reese Anderson, Chrisman
— Jose Alvarez, Urbana
— Briana Ballard, Academy
— Chloe Becker, DeLand-Weldon
— Jada Bonam, Centennial
— Lillian Bouton, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
— Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
— Bryce Burnett, Westville
— Raegan Cheek, ALAH
— Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
— Cassandra Colmenares, Academy High
— Clara Rudolph, Monticello
— Ava Cothron, Tuscola
— Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
— Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
— Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
— Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
— Malia Fairbanks, Unity
— Hailey Gadbury, Bement
— Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
— Leilani Islam, Danville
— Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
— Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
— Jordin Lucht, Milford
— Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
— Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
— Morgan Miller, BHRA
— Addison Musick, Fisher
— Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
— Kitty Rossow, Central
— Anna Sanders, Heritage
— Courtney Shane, Blue Ridge
— Emerson Tarr, LeRoy
— Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
— Maci Walters, St. Thomas More
ALAH
Senior Aaron Likens set two school field goal records in consecutive weeks, connecting from 35 and 42 yards.
— Raegan Cheek
Armstrong-Potomac
The baseball team, coached by Wade Rodgers and Dentler Loschen, opens its season Friday.
— Mason McMasters
Bement
Homecoming coronation was held at the football game because of COVID-19 restrictions not allowing a dance. The court included: Sam Dalton with Faith Bailey; Jessee Quick with Hailey Gadbury; Luke Rogers with Alexis Parrish; and Zach Rogers with Victoria Vandivier. It also included kindergarten attendants Mason Shanks and Reece Valentine. The king and queen were Quick and Gadbury.
— Hailey Gadbury
BHRA
To celebrate Homecoming, students participated in dress-up days and hallway decorating competitions. Homecoming court attendents, left to right: sophomores Ravyn Davis and Hayden Rice; seniors Ariana Card, Nate Mikalik, Haley Hill, Eric Watson, Aryanna Huckstadt, Brody Sexton, Morgan Miller, Noah Gomez, Taylor Myers, Aiden Tauer, Elena Harris and Cade Howie;l juniorsAllie Bostwick and Nick Garmon; and freshmen Andrew Stephens and Ava Robinson.
— Morgan Miller
Blue Ridge
Last Friday was ag room’s student-teacher Emilee Sorensen’s last day. She was a favorite of ag students and the FFA club.
— Courtney Shane
Centennial
Members of Interact presented to Champaign Rotary on Monday. Club president Kasumi Guo, vice president Sandra Casco and member Leah Luchinski explained how students have continued to serve in a virtual environment despite the pandemic.
Champaign Central
On Tuesdays, juniors took SAT tests required for graduation. The school used multiple areas, including space in the new gym (pictured), to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the local health district.
— Kitty Rossow
Chrisman
The FFA chapter finally had the chance to host its annual Barnyard Day, members bringing in all types of animals that were a big hit with students and their families.
— Reese Anderson
Cissna Park
Seniors had Career Fair, making boards and presenting occupations to elementary students. Pictured: Hannah Waldbeser (legal assistant) teaching how to file business papers; and James Yerlger (construction worker) teaching how to put a hammer in a nail into wood.
— Audrey Kaeb
Fisher
Spanish 3 students wrote out the recipes of their favorite desserts and then taught the class how to make their treat. Pictured: Isabella Hallden sharing her Oreo ball — or bolas de oreo — recipe.
— Addison Musick
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Staff member Travis Tate and principal Kevin Thomas having fun announcing the powder puff game.
— Lillian Bouton
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
GCMS wrapped up its football season with a home win, and soccer also finished up. Many players now head to baseball, track and wrestling to finish off the school year. Soccer photo by Minion Media.
— Haven Hathaway
Heritage
The FFA team provided Hickory River lunches to students, faculty, and sponsors Friday. Usually, they are able to host a banquet to celebrate and thank everyone who made their accomplishments possible. Due to COVID-19, year, however, they held a virtual event on Heritage’s Facebook page. Pictured, back row, left to right: Jack Benschneider, Ryan Cheatham, Cory Stewart and Konner Pearman; front row, left to right: Torie Rothermel, Paige George, Bri Struck, Malani Smithenry and Anna Sanders.
— Anna Sanders
Hoopeston Area
To cap Homecoming week, Sam Cade was crowned queen and Wyatt Johnson king. Cade will continue her education at the University of Illinois, and Johnson plans to enter the service.
— Lexie Breymeyer
Judah Christian
Monday’s Senior Night for the boys' soccer team saw the Tribe beat Watseka 8-0 as each senior scored. Afterward, coach Josh Birky congratulated the seniors on their commitment, achievements and growth. Pictured, left to right: Birky, Josh Li, Caleb Crowley, Brandan Baltierra, Nathan Kereri, Bobby Rodriquez and coach Todd Crowley.
— Felicity Tuan
LeRoy
Life’s Got Talent is a take off of America’s Got Talent where the students get to show off talents and tricks on a day to celebrate those with disabilities. They play music and do card tricks or dance to their favorite songs, performing for family members and friends. “It made me feel amazing. It made me feel great and it made me feel proud. It made me feel happy,” student Caroline Toohill said. Studentgs posted signs in the hallways and watched the program on Facebook Live. “It’s an awesome feeling to see so much support from our district,” LIFE teacher Krista Kuipers said.
— Emerson Tarr
Mahomet-Seymour
The Youth Leadership Club at Lincoln Trail Elementary — comprised of fifth-graders and future Bulldogs — has spent many Monday mornings volunteering for a community project. This week, students unveiled the produce of their hard work: pantries outside the Corn Belt Fire Department and Candlewood Estates.
Monticello
Thespians performed its spring musical, putting on four shows of “Into The Woods.” The cast delivered with excellent vocals, acting, costumes, and scenery. Pictured, left to right: cast members Kendall McFarlin, Ashley Long, Megan LeJeune and Rin Culpepper. Also pictured, playing the roles of Rapunzel and her prince: Anna Peterson and Ian King (photos courtesy Grace Talbert.
— Clara Rudolph
Oakwood
The girls' basketball team met up after the season to play games like bags and jumbo Yahtzee. Pictured: Karsen Rupp throwing the jumbo dice.
— Aaliyah Denius
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Isabella Martinez was named student of the month for March, and Aaron Slack was named teacher of the month. Last Friday, the Panthers played their final home football game against Dwight, winning 31-28. Seniors players and cheerleaders were recognized before the game.
— Taylor Mennenga
Rantoul
The volleyball team played against Monticello last week and enjoyed the support of a student section for the first time in more than a year.
St. Joseph-Ogden
FFA had its end of the year banquet on Saturday as members were recognized for their accomplishments and the new officer team was installed. The parliamentary procedures CDE team placed third at a competition in March. Pictured, left to right: Grace Flessner, Hallie Harms, Tessa Smith, Aaron Lane, Kat Short, Rachel Wilson and Gwen Chatterton.
— Kylie Duckett
St. Thomas More
Bishop Louis Tylka visited to lead the year's first all-school Mass. Students have had to attend Mass weekly in separate groups due to COVID restrictions, but the gym was set up to accommodate everyone. Latin teacher James Mahoney and director of campus ministry Erica Lyons led the choir along with student Grace Kreps.
— Maci Walters
Uni High
Uni is opening up the school building and outdoor space for On-Campus Enrichment and Classroom Activities (OCECA). These activities range from biology experiments to basketball open gyms. Some teachers are taking this opportunity to hold in-person classes and related activities, bringing students together for the first time since March 2020. The administration released a video detailing safety procedures for these events, featuring staff members Jenny Robins, Karl Radnitzer and Amy Han. Pictured: the entrance to Uni with cones lined up to space out arriving students.
— Charlotte Ebel
Unity
For Homecoming and Student Council Week, Unity's FFA chapter and student council partnered to sell pork chops, cookies, chips and drinks with proceeds to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Students pictured: Henry Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Macie Knudsen, Maddie Reed and Tatum Meyer.
— Malia Fairbanks
Urbana
FFA, along with other Career and Technical Education programs, partnered with Sola Gratia Farms and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to help implement a Farm to School program. FFA members Luna Morales, Achly Ramos and Morgan Pérez planted an edible garden outside the high school that they hope will be the start of an agricultural project.
— Jose Alvarez
Villa Grove
During fifth-hour anatomy class, Ashton Harrison and Luke Zimmerman dissected a pig heart.
— Daniel Olson
Westville
The boys' soccer team wrapped up its season Thursday. Also, juniors and seniors will have a prom. Mask-erade is scheduled May 1 at Turtle Run Banquet Hall.
— Bryce Burnett