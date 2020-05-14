CHAMPAIGN — Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon race directors Jan Seeley and Mike Lindemann have been busy since initially postponing the race in early April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping in regular contact with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department and the University of Illinois.
Two things became clear in the last month-plus since the Illinois Marathon was postponed. The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic from a public health standpoint wasn’t likely to ease off anytime soon. The resulting effect at the university level meant the potential rescheduled October date for the Illinois Marathon wasn’t a sure thing.
That led to a decision neither Seeley nor Lindemann wanted to make, but one they felt ultimately became necessary. They announced Thursday afternoon that the 2020 Illinois Marathon was canceled.
“I think you’re going to see other races go down here shortly, too,” Lindemann said. “We were just kind of one of the first to do it in terms of fall race. We went back and forth, back and forth. What if we were able to put the race on? What would our guidelines be in terms of social distancing? I’ve been in several seminars with ways to do that, but it all came down to a safety issue really.”
Runners already registered for this year’s marathon and accompanying races will have three options. They can either run their race alone — the “virtual” option — or defer their registration to either the 2021 or 2022 race weekends with a 100 percent credit toward one of those future races. Next year’s marathon weekend is currently set for April 29-May 1, with the following year scheduled for April 28-30.
The deadline to decide on either of three available options is May 31. Runners that choose the virtual option will receive additional instructions via email for how to submit their results and receive their T-shirt, race bag and medal. Those that opt for the 2021 race weekend will receive registration instructions in early June with a June 30 deadline. Runners that pick 2022 will be on the same schedule, albeit a year later.
“I would say, honestly, when this first started happening you saw more people do virtual runs,” Lindemann said. “Now, I think people are saying, ‘If I’ve signed up for four races, I don’t want to do four virtual runs running on my own.’ I think our percentage, if I were guessing, would be somewhere in the 15-20 percent range might do virtual. For our race in particular, it’s the experience being inside the stadium and with the townspeople and everything.”
That would leave the majority of this year’s nearly 9,000 registered runners looking at 2021 or 2022. The option to defer registration up to two years is something Lindemann said is an option most races don’t offer. The typical options are either a year’s deferral or a virtual option, with latter being more prevalent. Lindemann said providing a 2022 option would allow runners who might still have concerns about large gatherings next spring to still be able to participate further in the future.
A two-year deferral falls more in line with the current circumstances.
“Most races that get canceled it’s obviously not a pandemic,” Lindemann said. “It’s a tornado or something like that where you know things are going to be on board for the following year. Honestly, you don’t know that. The uncertainty is killing us.”
The pandemic-caused cancellation limited some of the options available for the Illinois Marathon directors. Based on expenses already incurred for this year’s canceled race weekend, refunds will not be available for entry fees. The Illinois Marathon itself had race insurance, and individual runners were also given the opportunity to insure their own race in the event of an injury or other issues that would preclude participation.
Pandemics weren’t covered.
“Most insurance companies won’t even write a policy for pandemics,” Lindemann said. “In our insurance agreement it actually specifies it doesn’t include pandemics. Obviously, the insurance companies are thinking way far ahead of most people are.”
With the decision made to cancel this year’s Illinois Marathon, Lindemann said the focus turns to 2021. There’s no telling what that race weekend might look like now, but Lindemann can see that final weekend in April being a “huge” moment.
“In my mind, if everything goes well and everything is pretty much ‘back to normal’ or the new normal, people will look forward to getting out,” he said. “I don’t think you’re going to see — outside of really small, small races — many huge events come this fall. That’s the consensus we’re getting from people from California to New York. Jan and I are constantly talking to other race directors and monitoring how they’re reacting, too.”