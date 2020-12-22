A 21-year-old security officer at Carle Foundation Hospital is the youngest Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19.
Bryant Boyer-Killion died Monday "from COVID-19 due to complications from asthma," his family said Tuesday in a statement to The News-Gazette.
"He was the best son and big brother. He had a smile that would light up a room. He made an impression on everyone he touched. He was a very strong, hard-working young man who liked to help others. He really enjoyed being a security officer and hoped to be a police officer one day.
"He passed away surrounded by those who loved him. We're grateful for his brothers in arms who protected and supported us every step of the way. While it's shocking to some that he died so young, it's a stark reminder that this virus doesn't discriminate. It can take a hold and not let go.
"Please, wear a mask and get the vaccine when it's available so fewer families have to share in our sadness. I don't wish this on anyone — to be missing their family or loved one."
Mr. Boyer-Killion is one of 25 Champaign County residents to die of COVID-19 this month. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported four more fatalities Tuesday, raising the county's pandemic total to 83.
"Carle mourns the loss of our colleague, Bryant Boyer-Killion," the health system said in a separate statement to The News-Gazette. "Any time we lose a team member unexpectedly, it leaves an impact. We continue to see how COVID-19 affects our friends and neighbors and it's distressing.
"We know there are hundreds of people in our region and thousands in our state in the same terrible situation, missing their friends, family and colleagues due to this devastating virus."