CHAMPAIGN — Another Champaign County resident, a woman in her 70s, has died of COVID-19.
It was the second death announced this week by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and the 298th death in the county since the pandemic began.
The death of a Champaign County man in his 80s was announced Tuesday.
Champaign County continued to be at a high level of COVID transmission Friday, the only East Central Illinois county other than Coles at a high level.
When community transmission is at a high level, everyone is advised to wear a face mask at indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status.
Ford, Douglas, Piatt and Vermilion counties were all at the medium transmission level, according to the Illinois Department of Public health
As of Friday, there were 14 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID.