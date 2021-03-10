CHAMPAIGN -- Carle Health has postponed a second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Thursday at the former Dress Barn Store in Champaign until March 15, due to a lack of Pfizer vaccine.
Those with 2nd dose appointments for Pfizer on March 11 are being contacted to reschedule, according to Carle.
First doses of Moderna vaccine are proceeding as scheduled.
The March 11 second-dose clinic was set for those getting their second doses of Pfizer vaccine, which is recommended to be given 21 days after the first dose, according to Carle.
The second dose of Pfizer can be administered up to 42 days after the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.