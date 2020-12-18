CHAMPAIGN — Three more food and drink establishments in Champaign County lost their health permits in connection with serving indoors in defiance of state COVID-19 mitigation restrictions.
And for one restaurant, the permit has already been reinstated.
On Thursday, the Champaign County Public Health Department suspended the health permits at Lil Buford’s at 102 N. Long St., Tolono, Not Too Far Bar at 203 Chapin St., Ivesdale, and Red Wheel restaurant at 741 Broadmeadow, Rantoul, according to the public health department.
The Red Wheel suspension was brief. Jim Roberts, environmental health director for the county health department and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said Friday that a written correction has been submitted and accepted, a reinstatement fee was paid and Red Wheel's health permit was reinstated Friday afternoon.
The county public health department, which is staffed by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, requires all food and drink service operations to cease immediately — including indoor, outdoor, carry-out and delivery services — when health permits have been suspended.
Under current state restrictions, indoor service at bars and restaurants is prohibited, but outdoor service and carry-out and delivery sales are allowed at lawfully permitted establishments.