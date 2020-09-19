CHAMPAIGN — As he stood behind Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a press conference earlier this month in Chicago, Tracy Dace thought about all the DREAAM program could do with $400,000 for kids and young adults in Champaign.
Five years ago, when he started Driven to Reach Excellence and Academic Achievement for Males by providing 10 students with wraparound services to help them acquire academic and life skills, Dace couldn’t have imagined the growth his program has gone through.
Now, it’s serving males from 5 to 24 years old. The program is seeing kids through their childhood with the goal of guiding them to college and jobs.
With the $400,000 it received from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, it will be able to offer so much more.
“It’s a very big deal, and it’s really an outstanding opportunity, not only for DREAAM, but it’s an outstanding opportunity for the community,” Dace said. “When I was at the press conference with the governor, my thinking was that I’m taking this $400,000 back to my community. It’s a huge blessing and a tremendous opportunity for the community.”
The money will enable the program to expand the life coaching and career training it offers to 16-to-24-year-old males from once a week to multiple times a week.
It will offer wraparound, trauma-focused counseling to 20 families and will also form a community group to offer small-group intervention to address gun violence and other issues.
At the press conference on Sept. 8, Dace spoke about disrupting generational poverty and talked about one of the program’s participants, a man who received training through DREAAM to work in construction.
“He wrote and said, ‘I’m building my life, and DREAAM is a big part of that,’” Dace said.
Originally, the program was a pilot effort in the summer for 10 5-year-olds who were preparing for kindergarten.
Within two years, 100 elementary-schoolers, mostly Black, were participating, and the program had extended into the school year, helping kids with academic skills by combining normal classwork with other interests, including art and sports.
It involves families closely so that the students’ newly acquired skills spill over to the home.
Recently, the program began offering support to males all the way up to age 24, and it started a program in Rantoul.
Through the ensuring five years, Dace has seen the program’s broader goals come to fruition.
“The life skills of belonging and attachment have developed, and those are so important in thinking about belonging to school and belonging to other places,” Dace said.
“They’re developing that sense of belonging and attachment in DREAAM, which we hope then transfers to other places in their lives.”
After exceeding Dace’s expectations in its first five years, he said the program can now go a step further in helping the students it serves.
“It’s been unbelievable and very fulfilling to see the growth the program has displayed,” he said.
“I never would have thought that this kind of vision, this concept would have this much growth and potential to continue to grow. I always say I’m just humbled by it because it’s definitely been a very, very powerful journey.”