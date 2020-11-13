Starting Monday, the 42 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Peoria will switch to all-remote learning in response to rising coronavirus case numbers in every corner of the state.
The six schools impacted locally:
- Holy Cross, Champaign
- Schlarman, Danville
- St. Malachy, Rantoul
- St. Matthew, Champaign
- St. Thomas More, Champaign
- St. Thomas, Philo
All 42 schools will remain in remote mode through Jan. 18 — two weeks beyond the recommendation issued Thursday for Champaign County K-12 schools by C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
"The Bishops of Peoria and Office of Catholic Schools understand the many challenges that confront our school pastors, chaplains, principals, teachers, staffs, students and families with the issuance of this most recent guidance,” Peoria diocese Superintendent Sharon Weiss said in a Friday letter to pastors, chaplains and principals.
“However, the safety and health of our school personnel and students is first and foremost what ultimately factors into this most difficult of decisions.”
Other bullet points from the diocese’s letter:
— “Principals and teachers may be present in their offices and classrooms to facilitate remote-only instruction during the system shutdown.”
— “Children will not be allowed in the building during this time, including children or grandchildren of teachers and principals. If teachers or principals are limited in finding childcare for young children, they must administer or teach from home.”
— “Preschool and prekindergarten classes will be delivered remotely; however, if parents/guardians choose to withdraw their child(ren) from these classes, tuition & fees may be refunded during this time of shutdown or applied as credit toward the individual family accounts until January 19, 2021 with the re-opening of our school buildings.”
— “As this is a system-wide shutdown, there will be no sporting or extracurricular events scheduled at the school. These activities may resume on January 19, 2021 following IESA and IHSA guidelines as approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health via the Office of the Governor.”
The news comes a day after Champaign's Unit 4 district announced it was following CUPHD'S recommendations and pivoting to all-remote learning starting Monday.
The move comes after 1,671 mask-wearing elementary students headed back to Unit 4 school buildings for the first time since March.
“This return to remote learning is not due to increased cases in our schools but rather increased cases in our community,” said Unit 4 Superintendent Susan Zola, whose district reported a total of 15 confirmed cases in elementary buildings (11 students, four staffers) during the first two weeks back.
While thousands of students in C-U have been in remote mode all fall — Uni High, Urbana district, Unit 4 junior high and high schools — thousands of others throughout the county await word from superintendents on Friday.
Late Thursday, Mahomet-Seymour was still assessing what Superintendent Lindsey Hall called “an evolving situation.”
Neither Rantoul school district was ready to make an announcement Thursday, either, with high school Principal Todd Wilson saying: “We are taking some time to absorb it so we can make the best transition possible if we have to go full remote.”
Said Michelle Ramage, superintendent of the Rantoul City Schools district: “We know that the protocols we have in place are working and feel the schools are a safe place for our children, as we typically have very few students who have to quarantine for close contact at school.
"Unfortunately, we have staff absent as close contacts/symptomatic — themselves or their children — and have so few substitute teachers, that often we do not have adequate staffing to ensure adequate learning.”
Asking schools to switch to remote learning isn’t a reflection on the job they’ve been doing, Pryde said.
“Schools in our county are doing a great job,” she said.