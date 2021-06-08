CHAMPAIGN — While active COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in Champaign County, the disease has also claimed the lives of six county residents since the start of May.
Five of the six weren’t vaccinated, and the sixth person, though vaccinated, had other severe health conditions, according to Awais Vaid, deputy administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Three of the deaths have occurred since June 1, with the latest two — both men in their 50s — reported Monday.
Of the 15 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, Vaid said none were fully vaccinated, though a couple of patients had received the first dose.
Carle Health was reporting 32 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout its system, with 25 in Carle Foundation Hospital. Five of Carle Foundation Hospital’s patients were in intensive care.
The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the county has been falling for the past week — from 177 on Memorial Day to 114 on Monday.