URBANA -- Six people in custody at the Champaign County Jail satellite facility in Urbana have COVID-19, according to Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
All infected inmates are currently isolated in separate spaces and away from other prisoners, he said.
Five of the cases are likely related, with the first discovered Sunday evening in a prisoner who was tested at Carle when he was taken there for a procedure. Four other incoming prisoners who were in the same area with the one who first tested positive were then tested and found to also be positive, the sheriff said.
The sixth case was found late Monday night, and that case is believed to be unrelated to the first five, he said.
None of the infected prisoners have COVID-19 symptoms, Heuerman said.
The latest six boosts the total number of COVID infections at the jail to 15 since the first case there May 27, he said.
Through the process being used to keep COVID from spreading around the jail population, Heuerman said incoming prisoners remain in booking until they see a judge, then go to a 14-day quarantine in transitional housing before they are housed with others at the jail.
"We realize, with being so community spread, we realized we wouldn’t be able to keep it out of the jail,” he said. “But our goal was to keep it out of the general population and I think we've been successful at that.”