URBANA -- The Champaign County sheriff’s office has transferred 30 prisoners from the county jail to the DeWitt County Jail in Clinton to free up more space for quarantine.
There are currently six cases of COVID-19 in the Champaign County Jail, the highest number of cases the jail has seen at any one time throughout the pandemic, according to Chief Deputy Shannon Barrett.
All six are new inmates who arrived with COVID and have been isolated, she said.
The transferred prisoners, all COVID-free, were transferred from both the downtown Urbana jail and the jail satellite at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U, with most of them from the downtown facility, she said.
All incoming prisoners are quarantined for 14 days upon arrival to help keep COVID from spreading in the jail, but arrests are also up, putting more demand on space, Barrett said.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said late last month the jail is also critically under-staffed.
A resolution going to the county board Thursday, if approved, would amend the sheriff's budget for this year to provide an additional $40,000 to pay new correctional officers a sign-on bonus.