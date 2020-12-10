CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County added 88 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Thursday.
The new cases pushed the county's total to 12,097, with 1,057 cases currently active -- five fewer than on Wednesday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID declined by five, to 15, while COVID deaths in the county rose by one, to 73.
The health district also reported Thursday there are now 1,492 close contacts of people who tested positive for COVID in quarantine. That’s down 10 from the day before.