URBANA — Community levels for COVID-19 have been low in much of the state lately, but recent COVID-19 fatalities in the area serve as grim reminders that the pandemic hasn’t gone away.
Since 2023 began, nine Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, all of them older adults in their 60s to 90s, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
At Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where patients come from a broader area than Champaign County, there have been 19 COVID-19 deaths to date this year, also all among older adults.
The average age of Carle Foundation Hospital patients who have died of COVID-19 this year has been 72, according to Allen Rinehart, vice president of inpatient hospital operations at Carle Health.
Most of those who have died have had other comorbid conditions, such as congestive heart failure or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. And they’ve largely been unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, meaning, for example, they received the primary two-shot vaccine series, but skipped the boosters, he said.
While it’s encouraging to see the numbers of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths reduced, Rinehart said, Carle Foundation Hospital continues to have 20-30 coronavirus-positive patients at a time.
A little over half of those patients tend to be in the hospital because of COVID-19, and the rest are there for other reasons and were discovered to have the virus in routine testing, he said.
Most — over 80 percent — of the current known COVID-19 cases in Illinois and five other Midwestern states are of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, and most of the rest are from two Omicron cousins, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Each COVID-19 variant that’s come along has tended to impact various age groups differently, Rinehart said.
“We have noticed that some variants created an increase in deaths, where others, the majority of people get it with no significant signs and symptoms,” he said.
COVID-19 symptoms have continued to include respiratory problems, fever, congestion, cough, elevated heart rate and “just feeling weak as their lungs are attacked by this virus,” Rinehart said.
“It’s the same symptoms all along, it’s just how bad the symptoms get,” he said.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said many in public health believe the next COVID-19 vaccine will likely be coming up this fall or winter, and she reminds everyone that while the vaccines don’t prevent getting COVID-19, they do work well to help prevent serious disease.
“They do that well, but persons with compromised immune systems are still at increased risk,” she said. “Please remember that your vaccination also protects those who cannot get a robust immune response from their vaccinations.”
Pryde said COVID-19 isn’t going away, “but the COVID crisis has.”
“I say the crisis has gone away because, once a large number of persons have immunity through vaccinations or through infection, the risk of overwhelming the health care system greatly diminishes,” she said. “COVID cases will continue to rise and fall for some time, then it will likely be a more seasonal virus, like seasonal flu.”
The public health district is already preparing for the next pandemic, Pryde said.
“One concern is that COVID-19 would develop a strain that could bypass the immunity that we have built up,” she said. “Just like with influenza, a new variant or strain could emerge one day.”