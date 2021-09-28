A conversation about COVID-19 and the global infodemic
Five-hundred sixty-six days, 688,000-plus American lives lost, 42.9 million positive tests and 390.1 million vaccine doses ago, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared: “‘Pandemic’ is not a word to use lightly or carelessly,” but “we have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”
Not long after came a lesser-discussed crisis that has confounded health officials the world over: the global infodemic.
That’s the term that’s come to be used to describe the glut of scientifically discredited and denounced conspiracies and theories polluting the Facebook walls and social-media threads of many of the nearly 80 million eligible Americans who’ve opted not to get vaccinated.
It will be the subject of a yearlong initiative by the UI’s Center for Advanced Study and it’s the topic of today’s Town Hall special, for which Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO caught up with two dozen-plus familiar pandemic faces in the fight against COVID-19.
Here’s your chance to debunk COVID-19 claims that have been shared, reshared and regurgitated by many. We'll start with this one: Making schoolchildren wear masks is akin to child abuse.
Says famed epidemiologist DR. LARRY BRILLIANT (@larrybrilliant on Twitter), part of the World Health Organization team that helped eradicate smallpox: “Nonsense. If we kept our worst prisoners in jails surrounded by people with COVID and refused to let them get vaccinated and refused to let them wear masks, that might qualify as a violation of Geneva accords on ethical treatment of prisoners.
“Shouldn’t we at least treat our children — who are too young to get vaccinated — better than that and allow them to wear masks, which are proven to protect them from contracting COVID? The last couple of months, there have been weeks with a quarter of a million new COVID cases in children in the U.S., and as many as 20 to 25 percent of all COVID cases in the U.S. are now in children, with nearly 2,000 kids being hospitalized with COVID in a week.
“What has happened to us that we let masks become a political symbol? What is wrong with us that we fail to protect our kids when they depend on adults to be rational and take care of them better than we would take care of prisoners?”
Says DR. NGOZI EZIKE, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health: “If a child in school was wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sandals — without gloves or a jacket — in freezing winter temperatures, people who care for children and mandated reporters would be triggered to investigate what was going on with this child. Is this a case of neglect — a child being sent out of the home wearing clothing inappropriate for the weather or the conditions?
“I'm similarly concerned to see situations where our children are not equipped with the appropriate covering that will limit infections by slowing the spread and also keep children in the classroom for in-person learning.”
Says DR. MONICA GANDHI (@MonicaGandhi9), associate chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at San Francisco General Hospital: “Large population-based studies in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Utah and New York City have continually demonstrated secondary transmission rates of less than 1 percent in school classrooms, even prior to adult vaccination, but those were performed in the setting of student and teacher masking.
"A month after California reopened its schools in the fall of 2021 despite the delta surge — with mitigation strategies, including student masking, regardless of vaccination status and high rates of teacher/parent vaccination — San Francisco recorded zero in-school transmissions and Los Angeles recorded two.
"Although the World Health Organization recommends masking over the age of 5 and the CDC recommends masking over the age of 2 — with unclear data on which age cut-off should be followed — masking children in schools is an important mitigation strategy to allow for school openings.
“We propose a community transmission metric of when masks can be removed in schools but support children masking in schools.”
Claim No. 2: Young children don’t need to be vaccinated — if they contract the virus, the symptoms won’t be bad.
Says DR. GREGORY POLAND (@drgregpoland), director of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic: “Say that to the parents of the over 500 children who have died from COVID-19, or the over 20,000 kids who have been hospitalized, or who developed multisystem inflammatory syndrome. It simply isn't true at a population level.”
Claim No. 3: If the vaccine really worked, there wouldn’t be so many vaccinated people testing positive.
Says DR. AMESH ADALJA (@AmeshAA), senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security: “The vaccine is not a force field or a bug zapper. Its aim is to prevent serious disease, hospitalization and death, not prevent positive tests.”
Says DR. LaMAR HASBROUCK (@drlamarmd), IDPH director from 2012-15: “Even bulletproof vests have limitations. That said, if I were in a war, my preference would be to wear one.”
Says emergency physician and George Washington University public health professor DR. LEANA WEN (@DrLeanaWen): “Very few things are 100 percent effective, and this vaccine is no different. Just because something isn't 100 percent, though, doesn't mean it doesn't work or that you shouldn't take it.
“The vaccinated person is far less likely to get COVID-19 than someone who remains unvaccinated. A vaccinated person is also more likely contract COVID-19 if they are around a lot of virus. That’s why it matters even to the vaccinated if others around them are unvaccinated — not being vaccinated impacts everyone's health.”
Claim No. 4: Tens of thousands of people die from the seasonal flu every year. COVID-19 is no worse.
Says Champaign-Urbana Public Health Deputy Administrator AWAIS VAID: “It is true that tens of thousands of people die from the seasonal flu every year. Unfortunately, many of those deaths are among the unvaccinated individuals.
“COVID-19 is considered much more infectious and since it is a new strain, the general population does not have immunity to fight off an infection as compared to influenza, which has been around for more than a century.
“The estimated mortality rate of COVID among non-vaccinated individuals is close to 1 percent and may be higher in certain demographics. This would mean that if the entire population of the United States were to be unvaccinated and infected with COVID, we could see in excess of 3 million deaths. This is unacceptable.”
Says University of Pittsburgh scientist JoANNE FLYNN (@joanneflynn19), past president of the American Association of Immunologists: “Depending on the year, it is true that thousands of people — mostly elderly and children — die of influenza, although vaccines against flu can also limit the worst outcomes even though flu vaccines are imperfect.
“However, it is nowhere near the more than 650,000 Americans who have died of COVID in the past 18 months and the vaccines are largely preventing the worst outcomes from SARS-CoV-2 infection.”
Claim No. 5: People aren’t dying of COVID. They’re dying with COVID.
Says vaccine scientist/author DR. PETER HOTEZ (@PeterHotez), director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital: “The idea that those hospitalized are not really dying from COVID-19 is just absurd. Of course they are, even if they have underlying conditions such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease. They simply would not be in the hospital if it weren’t for COVID-19.
“Currently, COVID-19 is killing 2,000 Americans per day, making it one of the leading causes of death on a daily basis. Just about all of those COVID-19 deaths are in those who chose not to be vaccinated despite the availability of safe and effective vaccines. If anything, they lost their lives both because of COVID-19 and anti-vaccine defiance.
“They are victims of anti-science aggression perpetuated by anti-vaccine groups, conservative news outlets and even some members of the U.S. Congress. Death by anti-science.”
DR. GREGORY POLAND says: "Silly statement which tells any listener you simply do not know the data.
“The interpretive lens you use to make sense of the world, and how to respond to potential and real threats, will determine your health and well-being and that of your family. When denialism trumps evidence, when fear displaces data and when personal desires for how one wants things to be, rather than the reality of what they really are occurs, people get hurt.
“That's in part why one out of every 500 Americans has died of a vaccine-preventable disease called COVID-19. That's why masks are worn in schools and kids are getting sick and hospitalized.”
DR. AMESH ADALJA says: "As someone who takes care of COVID patients every time I’m in the hospital, this statement is incontrovertibly false. People are dying of COVID-19 largely because they have chosen not to be vaccinated."
Says Harvard professor DR. HOWARD KOH (@DrHowardKoh), former former U.S. assistant secretary for health and human services: "Over the 20 months, COVID-19, previously unknown, has exploded to become A leading cause of death in the U.S. — and oftentimes the leading cause of death.
"In fact, the country has just passed the once unimaginable milestone of more deaths from COVID-19 than seen in the 1918 pandemic over a century ago.
"Only the power of prevention — public support of vaccines, masks and other measures supported by the best science — can get us to the other side of this.
"As a physician, I have learned from my patients that when a loved one dies, that’s a tragedy. But when a loved one dies and you know that death could have been prevented — that’s a tragedy that haunts you forever."
Claim No. 6: The science is mixed on whether masks actually keep people from getting COVID-19.
Says UI alumna and former Chicago Health Commissioner DR. JULIE MORITA (@DrJulieMorita), among 13 members of the Biden/Harris transition COVID-19 advisory board: "Correct mask wearing plays an important role in preventing spread of the COVID-19 virus and the recommendation is based on CDC science. Cloth masks stop an infected person from releasing virus into the air and spreading it to nearby people. They also provide a protective barrier for people who are not infected.
"A study released on Thursday found that since the start of the school year, counties without school mask requirements had larger increases in pediatric
“COVID-19 infections than counties that had school mask requirements. School prevention measures including mask requirements, vaccination, ventilation, testing and contacting tracing with quarantine and isolation will protect children and keep them in school where they learn best.”
Claim No. 7: Whether I get vaccinated is my own personal decision. It doesn’t affect you, so mind your own business.
Says DR. JANET JOKELA (@drjanetj), acting regional dean of the UI College of Medicine in Urbana: “Pope Francis said it best: Vaccination is an act of love. ‘Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.’”
Says UI alumna and Vanderbilt professor DR. KEIPP TALBOT (@KeippTalbot), among 15 members of CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices: “Getting vaccinated is important for the following reasons: one, to protect yourself; two, to protect your neighbor; and three, to reduce the strain on the hospital.
“We currently do not have enough health-care workers to take care of the COVID pandemic and usual health-care needs. People are still having heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, falls from ladders, et cetera.”
Switching gears, has social media been more helpful or harmful to the COVID-19 cause during the pandemic?
Says Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer LAURIE GARRETT, whose tweets (@LaurieGarrett) reach 249,000-plus: “Numerous polls and academic studies clearly show that — well before COVID-19 emerged — Americans were migrating to territories in cyberspace that attracted them, due to their preexisting beliefs, and then migrated down rabbit holes of dense and conspiratorial information. COVID has reinforced this trend.
“Liberals migrate to ‘blue’ portions of cyberspace, conservatives to ‘red, and the extreme poles of each descend into the rings of hell. All of this is exacerbated by deliberate disinformation and lies, spread thickly across all realms of cyberspace, by state powers like Russia, pre-existing anti-vaccine groups, QAnon, herbal treatment hawkers, opportunistic scientists and physicians, religious organizations and odd celebrities.
"I think the grave danger, proving nearly impossible for public health leaders to confront, is the deep alternative universes that many people enter, via political channels. Once an individual opens the doors into deeply hidden zones in the meta-net, Reddit, QAnon, they are lost. I don’t think they can ever be reached with facts.
"These are people who go to their COVID deathbeds saying, 'Can I get a vaccine now?'
"Once an individual rejects very basic facts, such as the global death toll to COVID, principals of evolution, injection of bleach or iodine is poisonous — they are lost."
Says REBECCA SMITH (@rlsdvm_epivet), a President's Award and Medallion-winning UI assistant professor of epidemiology: “Social media can be extremely helpful — I have used it to keep in contact with my colleagues across the world, to debate new research, to share what has and hasn’t worked and to support each other.
“However, much of social media has been a source of misinformation and disinformation, and the toxic aspects have outweighed the helpful ones on the whole. I find it important to be careful of who I follow, who I trust, just as with any source of information.
“Without that curation, social media is designed to engage with our basest instincts, and that will only lead to trouble.”
Says DR. ROBERT WACHTER, chair of the Department of Medicine at UC-San Francisco: “To me, (social media) has been massively helpful. The ability to learn about epidemiology, virology, immunology, social science from world experts, and see what they’re reading and thinking, is essential to understanding the pandemic.
"And, given that the science changes so quickly, simply following Eric Topol for his quick, annotated updates on emerging scientific studies is worth the price of admission.
"No question that the ability of social media to reinforce misinformation in those predisposed to believe it is a huge problem — it is arguably responsible for tens of thousands of deaths. But speaking personally, it has been a wonderful way to keep up with the science."
Says Cal-Berkeley researcher HANY FARID, who testified before a U.S. House subcommittee on the topic of ‘How Disinformation Online is Dividing the Nation’: “On balance, over the past 18 months, I argue that Facebook has been a net negative: Facebook has made us angrier, less tolerant, less informed and less trusting of others.
“On the other hand, other forms of social media like Snap, while not perfect, have probably been net positive, as they have provided a mechanism — particularly for young people — to stay connected to friends and family.”
Says Emory University epidemiologist NATALIE DEAN — aka @nataliexdean, as her 120,000 Twitter followers know her: “I recognize that I'm in a social media bubble, so I am much more exposed to the good than to the bad. But I would say that social media has had a real benefit in terms of information sharing between infectious disease researchers, between infectious disease researchers and scientists in other disciplines, and between scientists and policymakers.
"Social media has helped me to stay on top of the firehouse of new research coming out every day, often not peer-reviewed, and the opportunity to digest everything alongside colleagues has had real benefits.”
Says DR. TSION FIREW (@DrTsion), a New York emergency physician and Columbia assistant professor: “It is unfortunate that social media has been used as a tool to disseminate misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines in general. The source of misinformation are people without a scientific background or training who have infiltrated the public space solely for their own personal gain by garnering supporters and followers.
"However, it has given me and so many of my colleagues in medicine (a platform) to tackle this misinformation and provide the evidence or lack thereof. We have interpreted scientific information into layman’s terms so people could have a better understanding. People have reached out to me looking for guidance or question about vaccines.
"I have received messages from a handful of people who changed their mind and decided to get the vaccine because of information I have provided. So all in all, if used cautiously, social media can provide the means to communicate and exchange information for the right reasons."
Says Kent State epidemiologist TARA SMITH, who has a Twitter following of 113,000 (@aetiology): “Honestly, as much as I enjoy sharing information via social media, I think it's been a net harm. There is too much misinformation that is spread with a click, and the cultivation of echo chambers via follows and groups on social media has made for a segment of society that is practically unreachable with good information.”
So what’s the fix?
Says former Wall Street Journal Publisher GORDON CROVITZ (@crovitz), co-CEO and co-founder of the fake news-fighting NewsGuard: “The algorithms for social media platforms such as Facebook are geared to maximize engagement by readers, not the accuracy of information on its platforms. If social media platforms instead accepted responsibility for what they promote, they would at least let their users have access to independent ratings of the trustworthiness of who's feeding them the news on these platforms.
“Only the platforms such as Facebook know the answer to the biggest question: How many millions of people get most of their information on social media from known sources of misinformation and hoaxes?
“The fact that Facebook refuses to answer basic questions like this suggests the answers would be embarrassing to them.”
Says UC-San Diego epidemiologist STEFFANIE STRATHDEE (@chngin_the_wrld), named one of Time magazine’s 50 Most Influential People in Health Care in 2018: “We need to leverage the power of social media to dispel these infodemics, censure those who are deliberately spreading harmful falsehoods and get smarter about how to use these platforms to raise awareness and education.
“It's been a painful lesson.”
Some have made the distinction that users on certain social-media platforms (like Twitter) have been better behaved than those on others (like Facebook). Good point?
Says LAURA HELMUTH (@laurahelmuth), editor in chief of Scientific American and past president of the National Association of Science Writers: “I think Twitter has mostly improved people’s understanding of the COVID pandemic, and Facebook has mostly harmed it.
“Dangerous misinformation appears on both platforms, but Twitter is the social media site of choice for most journalists and scientists who are sharing accurate, current, actionable information about the pandemic, answering people’s questions, and debunking myths.
“Facebook has deprioritized news coverage and made it harder to see links to reliable publications, and the site is now dominated by conspiracy theories, disinformation and quacks.”
Says MEG TIRRELL (@megtirrell), senior health and science reporter for CNBC: “Much like there are differences in considerations between public health and individual health, to me there's a difference between the broader impact of social media and the impact it has in my life personally.
"Broadly, I really worry that people can be trapped in a cycle of misinformation through platforms like Facebook, Instagram and others, and that has led to fewer people taking steps to protect themselves and their families and help us all get through this pandemic faster.
“But personally, Twitter has been incredibly helpful as a health and science reporter in an incredibly fast-moving time. Nothing, of course, replaces actually getting to talk with experts directly, but sometimes when they're super busy and can't talk with the 50 reporters who are calling them, just getting to read their tweets is great.”
What COVID-19 stories aren’t being told and shared enough on social media?
Says TOM LOMBARDO, founding editor in chief of WebMD: “The big story of this plague is not the deaths, it’s how the pharmaceutical companies paid us back for our decades of patronage: They developed quite surprisingly effective vaccines tested on very few subjects in a very short time frame.
"I’ve seen some social on this here and there, but to me, this is one of the top medical stories I’ve ever seen. It’s akin to the polio vaccines back in the 1950s and '60s, but those took decades to develop. For COVID-19, the speed from research to product stunned me, and the compression of peer review and broader samples of human subjects is completely unheard of in normal pharmaceutical research.
"(Another) angle I’ve not seen covered in any depth is this: The history of the anti-vax movement. You must have anti-vaxxers in Illinois. We have plenty of them here in Georgia.
“The movement goes back to mid-19th century — to Great Britain’s mishandled smallpox vaccinations and through the measles/mumps/rubella vaccination controversy and now today with COVID-19 vaccinations. The anti-vax movement does not disappear over the generations; it just morphs against new vaccines.”