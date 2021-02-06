DANVILLE — When COVID-19 vaccinations were starting up for older adults, Phyllis Blanden was ready and waiting to get a shot.
A Danville woman remembered as having a zest for life and boundless love that she poured into others, she always wore her mask and was careful to avoid infection. But she got COVID-19 anyway, just ahead of her chance to get vaccinated, said one of her daughters, Joan Walls of Champaign.
“She was so excited about being first in line to get her vaccination, because she knew it was important,” Walls said.
Mrs. Blanden, wife of Edward Blanden, mother of five, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of six, died at age 80 on Tuesday after spending three weeks in the hospital with COVID-19.
She was a lifelong Danville resident and a longtime devoted member of Second Baptist Church.
She graduated from what is now Schlarman Academy in 1958, got an associate degree from Danville Area Community College and worked 31 years for the NACCO Materials Handling Group, retiring in 2003.
Walls said her mother poured love into her children, never missed the activities they were involved in and was their No. 1 fan. She was also a mentor to many young Black women in her community.
“She was a beautiful woman with a big heart,” Walls said. “She spread love to everyone and anyone who would come into her life, even those she didn’t know.”
One of the many examples of how her mother wouldn’t hesitate to reach out: She was on vacation once in St. Simons Island, Ga., when she noticed a girl admiring her earrings. So she took them off and gave then to her, and she and the girl wound up becoming pen pals, Walls recalled.
“My mom never met a stranger, and she touched so many lives,” said another daughter, Sheila Schendel of Champaign.
Nor did she ever see skin color, Schendel said.
She recalled her mom working two jobs for a time to support her and her siblings after being divorced from their dad, but still remaining positive, spiritual and full of love.
“She never made us feel we lost out on anything or we were missing anything,” Schendel said.
Mrs. Blanden would take her kids Christmas caroling in the neighborhood to spread some joy, and to church and Sunday school every Sunday, Schendel recalled, and “she worked hard to give us everything she could give us.”
Walls’ longtime close friend, Sheree Luster of Champaign, said Mrs. Blanden was always like a bonus mom to her, and she called her Mom Blanden.
After her own mother died, Luster said, Mrs. Blanden was always there for her. She directed her wedding and came dress shopping with her, giving her a gift of a beautiful necklace and earrings that day.
“It just really blessed my spirit,” Luster recalled.
Mrs. Blanden’s close friend and former coworker at NACCO, Suzanne Adkins of Danville, said her friend was like a sister to her and would come home with her at lunchtime to check in on her mother.
Whether at work or at church, “everybody knew Phyllis,” Adkins said.
“I just loved her to death,” she said.
Also mourning the loss of Mrs. Blanden is Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., who said he’d known her since his childhood as a friend and mentor and a woman of impeccable character.
She was a humble person, but she also didn’t hesitate to stand up for herself and what was right, he recalled.
“She was one of those people you could go to and ask advice,” Williams said. “But she would also say, ‘Remember, I am only one person.’”
And while Mrs. Blanden was one of the most encouraging people he’s ever met, Williams said, she also didn’t hesitate to speak her mind if she thought you needed it.
He recalled one time she responded to one of his Facebook posts, letting him know she thought it was harsh. She advised him to stand up for himself but not to lower himself to someone else’s level while doing so, he said.
Schendel said after her mom died, her daughter probably said it best: “‘The universe has a whole void now.’”