URBANA — In the hours leading up to the moment a nurse injected the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in his left arm early Thursday morning, Dr. Uretz Oliphant said his thoughts were largely on dealing with the news media on hand to watch.
And that says something about his confidence in this vaccine.
He volunteered to be the first staff member at Carle Foundation Hospital to be vaccinated, he said, because he knows the science and the scientists involved.
“I have complete confidence in it,” he said.
Vaccinations were underway at 7:30 a.m. today at both Carle Foundation Hospital and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center — the first to receive vaccine and distribute it in Champaign County.
Carle received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, which included 400 doses for its hospital staff and about 150 doses for Carle Richland Memorial Medical Center in Olney, according to Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District sent 50 doses to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center from the first shipment, district Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Carle anticipates vaccinating about 220 Carle Foundation Hospital employees Thursday and using up the rest of the 400 doses Friday, Mullin said.
Front line caregivers, such as those in the emergency department and intensive care unit, have first priority for the vaccine among thousands of Carle employees.
Oliphant, a general and trauma surgeon in critical care, has been with Carle since 1992 and is current head of surgery.
Throughout the pandemic, he said, it’s been sad to see patients becoming ill with COVID-19 and dying in the hospital alone.
He’s been at risk himself, operating on people with COVID who need emergency procedures that can’t wait, he said.
If there’s a bright spot in all this, Oliphant said, it’s that there are also people who get the disease and survive.
While the start of vaccinations is widely seen as a light at the end of the tunnel, Oliphant warned, “we’re still in the tunnel.”
The state’s first shipment of vaccine has been divided among 10 regional hospital coordination centers, one of which is Carle, which serves as the hub for the 21-county Region 6 that includes Champaign and surrounding counties.
The 50 counties in the state with the highest death rates have first priority for vaccine, and public health departments in those counties are picking up the vaccine from the hub hospitals in their regions.
Champaign County isn’t among the 50 with the highest death rates, but hub hospitals that aren’t in those counties are also getting some vaccine this week, to distribute to their s
More from Health Reporter Debra Pressey throughout the day