The governor strongly advises against it, but if you can’t resist the urge to book a tee time for four before Friday or make a reservation for two inside a restaurant before Illinois enters Phase 4, you can cross the state line in any direction
. Our Midwest neighbors got a head start in reopening for business, a step Illinois will take — with some limitations — beginning Friday.Here’s a sampling of what’s allowed (with social distancing and other restrictions) in Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, courtesy Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO
.
INDIANA
OPEN
Since May 8: Restaurants and bars with restaurant service (at 50 percent capacity), places of worship, hair salons and barbershops.
Since Sunday: Community pools, basketball and tennis courts, gyms and retail stores/malls (at 75 percent capacity).
STILL CLOSED
Playgrounds, movie theaters, bars and overnight youth camps.
WISCONSIN
OPEN
A whole lot, after the state Supreme Court on May 13 struck down a safer-at-home order that was set to expire today. But municipalities were permitted to put in their own rules.
STILL CLOSED
Restaurants and bars in the city of Milwaukee, where gatherings of more than 10 are still a no-no.
IOWA
OPEN
Since May 15: All restaurants, libraries, gyms, malls, hair salons and barbershops.
Since Friday: Swimming pools (but only for lap swimming and swimming lessons), movie theaters (at 50 percent capacity),
museums, zoos and wedding reception venues.
STILL CLOSED
But just for another three days throughout the Hawkeye State: “Bars and other alcohol-related establishments,” for both indoor and outdoor service.
MISSOURI
OPEN
Since May 4: Places of worship, movie theaters, concert venues, museums, gyms, hotel swimming pools and restaurant dining rooms (the latter since May 18 in St. Louis).
STILL CLOSED
All 13 of the state’s casinos (but likely only for another week), all St. Louis County public libraries and most public pools in Kansas City, St. Louis and elsewhere (for the remainder of 2020).