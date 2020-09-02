URBANA — After more than 330 COVID-19 cases were found at the University of Illinois in two days, the school said it is stepping up enforcement and is asking students to limit in-person activities for the next two weeks.
“Starting today at 5 p.m., for the next two weeks for their own protection, we expect all undergraduate students to limit their in-person interactions to only the most essential activities,” Chancellor Robert Jones wrote in a mass email. "These include things like taking twice weekly COVID-19 tests, attending class, purchasing groceries and food, going to work, engaging in individual outdoor activity, attending religious services and seeking medical attention."
About 800 people are currently in quarantine, according to the university, and since move-in began Aug. 16, more than 1,000 people on campus have tested positive.
While the first week of testing matched university expectations for how many cases would be brought into the community, the numbers haven't decreased since then, as was expected, according to the university.
"The number of new cases we have seen in the past several days has been progressing at a rate that will double every seven days without the actions we are asking of you," Jones said.
At that pace, as many as 8,000 people could be infected this semester, according to the UI, and 300 to 400 people would need to be added to the quarantine each day.
Despite the spread among students, Jones said, "there is no evidence of any spread from students to instructors or to the broader local community."
Before the semester, COVID-19 modelers at the university predicted that cases could be kept to less than 700 if the university's measures were followed.
The university is requiring everyone on campus to take a saliva-based test it developed twice a week, wear masks, and show proof on a smartphone app of a recent negative test before entering campus buildings.
With these steps, the UI decided it could bring students back to campus this fall, and about two-thirds of classes this semester are entirely online, while one-third have some in-person component.
On Tuesday, UI System President Tim Killeen touted the testing system on CNN, even as COVID-19 modeler Nigel Goldenfeld said the number of cases since entry screening was "higher than we would like."
And at a committee meeting on Monday, administrators warned that some students weren't following campus expectations.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Chancellor Robert Jones said Monday.
Jones blamed the uptick on the "recent unacceptable behavior by a small number of students.”
“Over these past few days, the irresponsible actions of a small number of students have created the very real possibility of ending an in-person semester for all of us,” Jones wrote.
He cited students going out even when testing positive, avoiding contact tracers, trying to circumvent the Safer Illinois app, and large gatherings.
“Students who do not comply with campus COVID-19 rules or who fail to follow any instructions from Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will face immediate suspension,” Jones wrote.
The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs has also "substantially increased staffing" to monitor for parties, Jones said, and party hosts face immediate suspension.