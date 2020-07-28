But AMC’s set to reopen in August
There may be at least two movie theaters in Champaign and Danville reopening this summer.
But the future of the area’s biggest multiplex — Savoy 16 — remains in doubt after Goodrich Quality Theaters confirmed Monday that the local facility won’t be among the ones reopening soon under new ownership.
“GQT was not able to reach lease terms with that location and it is unclear as to whether another company will be reopening that location,” GQT Movies Vice President Matt McSparin said in a statement issued to The News-Gazette.
“We will miss serving the customers in Savoy, and we wish all movie goers well during these challenging times.”
GQT filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, and a new partnership was announced recently to operate one Illinois location, in Peoria, plus 21 others in Michigan, Missouri and Indiana.
Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group purchased most of GQT’s assets and are partnering with VIP Cinemas to manage and operate 22 theaters under the name New GQT.
AMC Theaters, which owns the AMC Champaign 13 at 910 Meijer Drive, C, and AMC Classic Village Mall 6 in Danville, plans to reopen its U.S. movie theaters in mid- to late August.
The nation’s largest chain of movie theaters, AMC had previously scheduled reopening on July 15, then delayed it until July 30.
“The new timing reflects expected release dates for much-anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.’ ‘Tenet’ and Disney’s ‘Mulan,’ as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC’s big screens,” the company said in its announcement.
An AMC spokesman couldn’t be reached about the reopening status of the Champaign and Danville theaters.
As part of its reopening plan, AMC said its U.S. theaters will begin reopening next month in waves, subject to directives of federal, state and local governments.
“The reopened theaters will operate at 30 percent or less capacity, subject to local guidelines, with every other row blocked off for safety,” the company said.
The state’s Restore Illinois plan for theaters calls for patrons to wear face masks and for 6-foot distances to be maintained between occupied seats, except for those seats occupied by people who come to the theater together from the same household or party.