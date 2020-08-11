TOWN HALL: Every Tuesday in The News-Gazette, we’ll turn over our Commentary page to community members and other experts with local ties. If you have interest in weighing in on a topic making news, contact Editor Jeff D’Alessio at 217-393-8249 or jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
By DEBORAH FRANK FEINEN, Mayor, Champaign
ROBERT J. JONES, Chancellor, University of Illinois
DIANE WOLFE MARLIN, Mayor, Urbana
JULIE PRYDE, Administrator, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District
In these frustrating and frightening times, one of the most disconcerting side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the way it has caused most of us to look warily at even our simplest and most mundane daily task and make the personal decision as to whether it is safe.
For example, grocery shopping used to be a chore. Now, it is an assessment of risk — for the shopper and for the employees who keep these “essential businesses” functioning.
It seems we are all living, all the time, in gray zones. We can only do our research, check the guidance from local, state, federal and international public health experts, consult with those we trust and then rely upon our judgment.
This is the same process those of us responsible for leading our cities, our university and our health care systems, and for guiding our local public health response, are using to make decisions that will affect everyone in our community.
And for us, these decisions come about only through constant, active consultation, discussion — and sometimes vigorous debate.
There are no boundaries or borders among our university, our cities and our county, and other institutions that anchor this community. Students rent apartments, support local businesses, attend religious institutions and volunteer in schools and charities across the region. Community members enjoy access to the university’s world-class athletic and entertainment venues, museums, educational events and facilities.
In a community so intricately connected and whose destinies are so inextricably linked, the responsibility to make critical choices that impact all of us is also shared.
From the earliest days of COVID-19’s arrival in this community, our institutions have worked closely together to assess these situations, evaluate the impacts of each of our actions on our collective community and to arrive at critical decisions that maximize the health and safety of everyone while balancing the needs of those who live, work and study here.
We have worked carefully and thoughtfully together: from supporting families and businesses to maintaining core city services and programs; from convening a multijurisdictional resource through the Champaign County Emergency Operations Center to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s partnerships with businesses, schools and city and county offices in providing trustworthy health and safety guidance; and the decision to suspend face-to-face instruction at the university.
The recent shared efforts to work with Campustown bar and restaurant owners to mitigate the considerable risk posed by the unsanctioned Greek Reunion event is a perfect example of how this collaboration leads to a safer community.
Perhaps the most significant of the COVID-19 decisions in our local community was the choice to resume on-campus instruction this fall in a way modified to address ongoing pandemic concerns and to maximize the health and safety of every member of the community. That July announcement came only after weeks of close coordination and collaboration with university, city, county and state leaders, daily conversations with the CUPHD and consultation with our area’s hospitals and health care providers. And that consultation and thoughtful deliberation has only intensified as we all work together to plan for a safe and controlled return of students to the campus and community.
The only way this works is if all of our local institutions are closely aligned in planning and are committed to the coordinated deployment of resources to enhance the health and well-being of every member of this community.
Decisions that will affect our whole community are being made with the advice, guidance and equal representation of those of us who are responsible for our respective institutions. But we are also making these decisions as individuals who are members of this community.
We all have family members. We all have friends. We all know someone who has been deemed an essential worker who is taking personal risk each day for complete strangers.
As individuals, we also can take easy actions that have been demonstrated to keep ourselves and others safer.
Wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, washing our hands, limiting our gatherings and interactions to the sizes our public health officials recommend — these are things each one of us must do, every day. A personal commitment to make the effort will help keep our community healthy.
And if we all do them all of the time, it sends an unmistakable and simple message: “I am doing this because there is someone else I care about.”
It has been our collective experience — from those who grew up here to more recent arrivals — that this community has established itself as one of the best places in the nation to live because it attracts those who care for one another.
This is a welcoming place that allows everyone to explore, to find ways to engage and that fosters a sense of belonging — whether you are a student here for a couple of years, someone whose great-grandparents’ names can be found on streets or buildings or, like so many, you came here intending for a brief stay and never left.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it terrible and devastating isolation for all of us and inflicted dramatically disproportionate hurt on some of the most vulnerable among us. Here in our community, we will find the strength to help us come through it and rebuild by coming and staying together — not physically, but in a shared spirit of kindness.
We all hope for a medical solution that will end the threat of this virus as soon as possible. But we must acknowledge the hard fact that such a resolution is still likely months in coming.
Until then, our surest and most trusted protectors must be each other.