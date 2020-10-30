CHAMPAIGN — The most unusual football game in the 96 years of Memorial Stadium happens Saturday on the University of Illinois campus.
Zach Acton will be there for every second, crossing his fingers.
“I feel pretty good about it,” said Acton, the UI assistant athletic director/event management. “We’ve tried to check all the boxes of any scenario that does pop up. I think it will be a pretty mellow event. It’s like a much more glorified, large spring game in my world of event management.”
While the crowd is smaller, it is anything but simpler. Acton can’t wait until football gamedays return to normal.
”Give me a full stadium and full parking lots and tailgating and that in my world is a lot easier,” Acton said. “That’s muscle memory in my head. This is something all new and none of us have gone through quite yet. The unknown is the scary part.”
Acton talked to his counterparts in the conference who have already hosted games.
”We are all pretty well on the same page,” he said.
Acton, who has been at UI since 2011, plans to arrive at the stadium at 6 a.m. That’s about 90 minutes later than past check-ins.
He will move throughout the stadium on gameday, addressing any potential issues.
Acton has a group of about 40 workers who will be tested on both Friday and Saturday morning. They need to pass both tests to receive a credential.
The group includes anyone who interacts with players and coaches.
★ ★ ★
The smallish crowd of about 1,000 — guests of the players and coaches for both Illinois and Purdue — will be seated on the west side of the stadium.
The stadium will be operated as it has in the past. Prohibited items remain the same. Clear bags will still be required.
To get into the game, guests of the players and coaches must be on a will-call list.
There will be temperature checks for all indoor spaces: press box and premium seats. Some of the player guests are suite holders, who will be allowed in that area.
BTN, which is televising the game, has its own testing protocols.
As always, there will be a first-aid room set up, with a registered nurse on duty.
There will be no tailgating in the numerous parking lots near the stadium. Acton reminds the fans to stay away.
Parking will be limited to State Farm Center lots and E-14. Parking staff will be on the ground.
★ ★ ★
Going back to Mike Epstein’s days playing peewee football, his dad Dave had been at every game — until last week.
No fans were allowed at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium — not even the parents of players. The Epsteins nervously watched from their home in Florida.
Are the Epsteins coming to Memorial Stadium this week? You bet.
The family planned to fly to Indianapolis on Thursday night and drive the rest of the way.
The Epstein travel party includes Dave, Mike’s mom Liz and his sister Melanie.
“Obviously, we’re looking forward to coming up and seeing the game,” Dave Epstein said. “It can’t happen fast enough after last week’s tough situation. To go from maybe not playing to now playing, you’ve got to put things in perspective.”
The Epsteins will be at the rest of the games this season when allowed.
★ ★ ★
There will be 1,150 fan cutouts “seated” at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The first batch went in on Monday with the rest installed Thursday.
“I’m very happy with the turnout we had,” UI senior associate athletic director Cassie Arner said. “We didn’t give people a whole lot of time. We got this turned around pretty quickly.”
Some of the cutouts will be signed by coach Lovie Smith and returned. The promotion helped raised more than $10,000 to help with injured Illini Bobby Roundtree’s recovery from a serious spine injury.
Arner said Illinois is going to try to replicate the sounds of a typical conference game. The Big Ten approved artificial crowd noise for games.
There will be a baseline crowd noise that plays no matter what is happening on the field. The school has the ability to use “dynamic reaction sounds,” Arner said.
As a play develops, the noise from the loudspeakers will fit the action.
“A long run starts a swell,” Arner said. “There’s the ooohs if there’s a missed passed. There are all kinds of different noises.”
The Marching Illini won’t be physically at the game.
But it prerecorded special videos that will be shown on the scoreboard.
There will be a pregame show and halftime show.
There will also be band cutouts “sitting” in the band section.
★ ★ ★
Lovie Smith likes routines. He has established a schedule for Fridays and Saturdays that he sticks to whenever possible.
“We don’t have to change an awful lot,” Smith said. “When we went on the road last week to Wisconsin, that was a little different. We could have a maximum of 10 people assembling at a time. We’re not under those type of rules down here.”
Like in previous seasons the team will continue to spend Friday night at Champaign’s Hyatt Place.
One change is the team no longer eats dinner together.
★ ★ ★
John Sullivan will be at the Illinois-Purdue game. But not in his usual role as vice president of the Block I.
Instead, the junior from Crystal Lake will be working with the Street Team, part of a program within the Illinois athletic department.
“I’m excited to back at Memorial Stadium and being able to help the athletic department any way I can,” Sullivan said.
The Block I is holding an optional gathering at Legends in Champaign.
“We want to have a place for people to go to for the game and watch it together,” Sullivan said.
Block I will set up a permanent card stunt each week that will be set up in its usual sections in the north end zone.