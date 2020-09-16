The on-again, off-again nature of Big Ten football in 2020 is on again.
The conference this morning said its delayed season will kick off Oct. 23-24.
The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume, the league said.
The reversal comes with a series of COVID-19 related mandates, including daily antigen testing for anyone on the field.
Updates regarding fall sports other than football, as well as winter sports that begin in the fall including men’s and women’s basketball, women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling, will be announced later today, the Big Ten said.
Some of those protocols include daily antigen testing and enhanced cardia screening. The league will require athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals on the field for all practices and games to go through daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game.
Athletes who test positive for COVID-19 through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.
The daily testing will begin by Sept. 30, with various other guidelines associated to help prevent and limit the spread of the virus.
All athletes who test positive for COVID-19 will have to undergo cardiac testing including labs and biomarkers, ECG, Echocardiogram and a cardiac MRI. Following those evaluations, athletes must receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university for the sole purpose of cardiac clearance for athletes who tested positive for COVID-19. The earliest an athlete could return to play in a game is 21 days following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Each team in the Big Ten will also have a Chief Infection Officer (CInO) to help oversee the collecting and reporting of data to the league. Team test positivity rate and population positivity rate thresholds, based on a seven-day rolling average, will be used to determine recommendations for continuing practice and games.
Wednesday’s reports follows a contentious two-month period of historic changes made by the Big Ten in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league first announced on July 9 it would play a league-only schedule in 2020 because of the pandemic and on Aug. 5, announced a revised schedule with each team playing 10 conference games.
But then, six days later on Aug. 11, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced a postponement of the season. Criticism was rampant about the move, especially with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all preparing to play an abbreviated season. The Pac-12 decided on Aug. 11 to also postpone its season.
Teams in the ACC and Big 12 have already started their season, with the SEC set to start its conference-only season on Sept. 26, renewing calls for the Big Ten to attempt to play football this year.
It’s unclear how many games Big Ten teams will play yet this season or what a revised schedule will look like, but the Wednesday morning news appears that the league will have a chance to play for the national title.
The four-team College Football Playoff field is set to be revealed on Dec. 20, a day after most Power 5 leagues are scheduled to have their league championship game.