CHAMPAIGN — After steadily declining since they peaked in April, area unemployment rates ticked up slightly in November compared with the previous month.
In the Champaign-Urbana metro area, the jobless rate was 4.5 percent in November, just above the 4.1 percent it was at in October, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
And in the Danville metro area, the rate was 6.1 percent, up from 5.6 percent in October.
The state’s rate in November was 6.5 percent, while the national rate stood at 6.4 percent.
In the C-U metro area, there were 4,800 fewer nonfarm jobs in November when compared with the same month last year.
The government, leisure/hospitality, retail trade, professional/business services and manufacturing sectors recorded the largest losses, while other services and transportation/warehousing/utilities added jobs.
In the Danville metro area, 1,000 fewer people were employed in nonfarm jobs than a year ago November.
The manufacturing, educational/health services, leisure/hospitality and government sectors lost jobs in the last year, while the retail trade and transportation/warehousing/utilities sectors added jobs in the Danville area.
Metro area unemployment rates
|Month
|Champaign-Urbana
|Danville
|Jan
|3.4%
|4.9%
|Feb
|2.7%
|4.1%
|Mar
|2.4%
|3.6%
|Apr
|10.9%
|17.0%
|May
|10.1%
|14.1%
|Jun
|10.2%
|12.3%
|Jul
|8.0%
|10.1%
|Aug
|7.5%
|9.5%
|Sep
|6.0%
|8.4%
|Oct
|4.1%
|5.6%
|Nov
|4.5%
|6.1%