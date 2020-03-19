Around the area | Updates from 29 towns, from Arcola to Westville
News you’d like to submit for our town-by-town roundups? Email it to News-Gazette Editor Jeff D’Alessio at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
****
ARCOLA: City Hall will close to walk-ins starting Monday “but will take appointments that we feel are needed,” Mayor Larry Ferguson said Wednesday.
ARTHUR: The message from Village President Rod Randall to residents and tourists alike: “Be safe. Be healthy. And we miss all of our visitors who often come to our community.” The Visitors Welcome Center and Community Building are closed to the public but remain staffed.
BROADLANDS: Two weeks’ worth of activities at Immanuel Lutheran were canceled, with church leaders set to meet again on March 31 to re-evaluate the situation. “This decision was reached after consultation with local medical professionals both inside and outside of our congregation,” the church announced. “It was not based on media hype nor on unreliable sources of information.”
CATLIN: Off-limits until the end of April: the village’s community room, a popular spot to rent out for parties. Village Hall also remains closed to the public — any payments residents need to make can be left in the drop box, mailed in or handled online, Clerk/Treasurer Brandy Dalton said.
CHAMPAIGN: Bethel AME Church will give away 75 bag lunches and 75 dinner trays next Wednesday for those in need, Pastor Terrance Thomas said. Lunch will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., dinner from 5-6:30.
CHARLESTON: Eastern Illinois University trustees will hold an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. today. The agenda, posted Wednesday night, includes one action item: “Due to circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board authorizes the President to make decisions relative to refunding or crediting students with Housing & Dining contracts who choose not to return to EIU residences for the Spring 2020 semester.”
CLINTON: Tonight’s DeWitt County Board meeting has been scratched. Also called off: any activity at the Clinton Lake Marina.
DANVILLE: Beginning Monday and continuing “until further notice,” the Danville Mass Transit’s shuttle between Danville and Champaign will stop running. Also, the inside facilities of Danville’s Richard Brazda Bus Terminal building will be closed, DMT announced.
FISHER: Restrooms are off-limits but at least for the time being, village parks will remain open otherwise, officials say. However, no walk-in traffic will be allowed at village offices.
FITHIAN: It remains unclear when state Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) and his fellow legislators will get back to work at the Capitol. A spokeswoman for House Speaker Michael Madigan said Wednesday that the session schedule remains “in flux” and lawmakers “should be prepared to return to Springfield to address urgent matters.”
GIBSON CITY: All city parks and City Hall are closed until further notice. In a note to residents, officials said: “We will remain a functioning municipality; we will still be receiving mail and will have phone lines open if assistance is needed.”
HOMER: Restaurants aren’t the only establishments resorting to curbside delivery this week. The Homer Community Library is offering that same service to residents looking for a book, Mayor Ray Cunningham said.
HOOPESTON: The city has partially moved on to Stage 2 of its newly created, three-stage COVID-19 Response Plan, limiting access to the municipal building, closing other public buildings and encouraging public works employees to have “as minimal contact with residents as possible,” Mayor Bill Crusinberry said.
MAHOMET: The March 28-29 Central Illinois Home & Garden Expo has been called off but Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce Director Walter Pierce said no decision has been made about the Homer Soda Festival, set to relocate to the village for the first time in June.
MONTICELLO: Canceled: Monday’s city council meeting, all activities at the Livingston Center (through at least March 31), the April 1 signup for early-bird swimming pool passes at the Monticello Family Aquatic Center and the April 4 Easter egg hunt at Piatt County Forest Preserve Park.
OGDEN: Village Hall remains open but is closed to the public at least through this week — and “maybe longer,” Mayor Gabe Clements said. “We are playing it as we go.”
PAXTON: A team of volunteers and the Paxton IGA will team up to deliver groceries to at-risk customers. The store notes on Facebook: “If you are retired, disabled or 70 and older (or know someone that is) and would like groceries delivered, please call us at 217–379–3312. At this point, all we need is a name, telephone number and address. The details are being ironed out, but understand deliveries will be to the door only; customers will never have to give the volunteers their credit or debit card.”PESOTUM: Worship services and Coffee with the Pastor gatherings are off until at least April 1 at Pesotum United Methodist Church, per the recommendation of Great Rivers Council Bishop Frank Beard.
PHILO: The village’s Franks Center is closed to public events but has not been shut down altogether. “We have a day care that rents half of the center and we are working with them to make sure that we keep everything clean,” Mayor Larry Franks said Wednesday. “They are trying to stay open because they have a lot of medical employees’ children there.”
RANTOUL: Village offices have been off-limits to the general public since Monday. Further measures such as closing the Forum Fitness Center and Youth Center until further notice have also been taken. Assures Mayor Chuck Smith: “All village services will continue. Public safety, public works and all staff will continue to provide residents with provide social services as expected.”
ROSSVILLE: Access to the walk-up window at the village office has been closed. Any residents needing to make a payment can do so via mail, the night drop slot on the front of the building or the drive-up window during normal office hours.
ST. JOSEPH: Any previously scheduled village meetings have been postponed, with the exception of next week’s regular board gathering, which Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said may be conducted electronically. The village has closed all access to public buildings, Fruhling-Voges said, but they “remain open for phone calls and handling day-to-day operations.”
SAVOY: The village Rec Center will remain closed and public access to the Savoy Fire Department will be prohibited until further notice. “However,” Savoy officials said, “fire department staff will continue to serve during emergency situations.”
TILTON: A plea to village residents from the public works/sanitary department: “We are fully aware that some customers may turn to other items due to the shortage of toilet paper in surrounding stores. We are asking that you do not flush anything other than toilet paper. The use of paper towels, facial tissues, baby wipes, flushable wipes, and other similar items do not break down like toilet paper and can cause sanitary sewer overflows. That causes additional health issues on top of worries about the COVID-19.”
TOLONO: The village board will hold a special meeting at 7:15 p.m. today to discuss possibly passing a civil emergencies ordinance. Meanwhile, Village Hall remains closed to the public until March 30, with staff working remotely from home.
TUSCOLA: Closed to the public through at least April 13: City Hall, the Tuscola Senior Center, the Tuscola Community Building and all other city offices and facilities. The police department remains open but, Mayor Dan Kleiss said this week in conjunction with announcing a declaration of emergency, “citizens are urged to phone 217-253-2351 in lieu of walk-ins, if possible.”
URBANA: In a letter to district families Wednesday, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced details of the district’s plans to feed any student under 18 during the statewide school shutdown.
From 10 a.m. to noon Monday through March 30, families can pick up one breakfast and lunch meal bag for each student at any of three locations:
Dr. Williams Elementary: Front circle drive off Washington Street.
Dr. King Elementary: Goodwin Avenue circle drive.
Urbana High: Door 9 on Tiger Lane off the gymnasium.
Upon arrival, families are asked to remain in their vehicles with doors and windows closed and indicate by hand signal how many student meal bags are needed.
Urbana will also deliver meals at 10 a.m. each day to specific neighborhoods with large populations of children in the district.
The meals will only be available until 10:45 a.m. “to maintain the freshness,” Ivory-Tatum said.
The neighborhood sites:
Countryview: By the front mailboxes in the circle drive.
Ivanhoe: At the park pavilion.
Liberty Commons: In the community room by the office.
Loral: At 29 Fern Street, in the empty pad.Northwood: In the pavilion by the playground.
Woodland Acres: In the front porch of office.
Woods Edge: Under the flagpole at the entrance.
VILLA GROVE: The Douglas County community sure likes its chocolate milk. Shortly after a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post announcing that the school district was placing 600 cartons of the tasty treat outside the building came a follow-up notice: “Milk is all gone!!!”
WATSEKA: Beginning Monday, the Iroquois County Administrative Center will close to the general public until further notice, officials announced Wednesday. All normal county functions will remain in operation during business hours Monday through Friday.
WESTVILLE: All meetings have been canceled and Village Hall remains closed to the public.
News-Gazette