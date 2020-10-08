DANVILLE — After starting the month with 123 active COVID-19 cases, Vermilion County was already up to 242 a week later.
And the county’s seven-day positivity rate has reached 10.6 percent, above the state’s warning level.
“We’re definitely concerned,” county health department Administrator Doug Toole said. “We’ve got one of the higher positivity rates in our 20-county region.”
A day after reporting 79 cases, breaking the single day record it had set only three days earlier, Vermilion County reported 34 new cases Wednesday. Its seven-day rate rose slightly, from 10.5 percent to 10.6.
If the overall positivity rate of Region 6, of which Vermilion County is a part, rises above 8 percent for three consecutive days, the region could face additional mitigations, such as closing bars and restaurants at 11 p.m., no indoor dining and limiting gatherings to 25 people.
“This is a situation we’re taking very seriously,” Toole said, adding there’s no sign that the spread is slowing down in his county, and there isn’t a single, clear source, either.
“We have not been able to tie it to a particular activity or event or workplace,” Toole said. “It seems to be coming from all sides.”
The state’s mobile labs were sent to Vermilion County for three days last week, testing more than 200 people, but Toole said, “I could certainly use more testing.”
As the county’s total of confirmed cases crept closer to 1,000 — it was 948 heading into today — Toole encouraged residents to avoid gatherings.
“I’m just hoping that it’s a wake-up call for people as they’re making decisions about gatherings to attend, whether they’re family functions or a small group of friends or a large activity,” he said.
While some people might not be worried about themselves, Toole encouraged them to think about family members.
“If it’s going to move throughout family members, it may hit some of them hard,” he said.
So far, five people in Vermilion County with COVID-19 have died; nine are currently hospitalized.
Toole said “we’re certainly concerned about hospitalizations,” adding: “Their condition could take a tun for the worse quickly.”
Toole said the county doesn’t have any specific plans at the moment to bring the caseload down.
“We’re continuing our efforts to wear masks, stay at home if you’re sick, wash hands,” he said. “But really, reconsider some of these gatherings.”