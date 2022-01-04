CHAMPAIGN — Three days into the new year, COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to skyrocket, and some testing sites in the area were slammed.
And it was just Monday — still a couple of days before the full impact of New Year’s Eve gatherings is likely to be felt, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
Carle Health on Monday was caring for 193 COVID-19 patients systemwide, with COVID-19 patients in more than one-third of the total beds at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Of the 154 COVID-19 patients in the Urbana hospital, 26 were in intensive care.
For the week ending New Year’s day, 29.6 percent of the COVID-19 tests Carle said it processed in its lab were positive for coronavirus.
In Douglas County, cars were already lined up early waiting for COVID-19 testing that was to start at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Tuscola Outlet Shops. The line eventually spilled out to U.S. 36, according to Colleen Lehmann, the county health department’s community liaison.
“When I got here at quarter to eight, there were already people lined up,” she said.
Testing remained busy at that site until it was shut down at 12:30 p.m., Lehmann said. The health department’s supply of rapid tests was running low, she said, but she was hoping to receive another shipment later Monday.
At the state testing site at Champaign’s Market Place mall, 978 people were tested on New Year’s Eve, with testing at that location then closed Saturday due to the holiday and again on Sunday, according to John Dwyer, coordinator of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency.
By about 3:30 p.m Monday, there had already been more than 900 people tested that day at that location, he said.
Carle Health’s testing site on Mattis Avenue in Champaign tested 4,156 patients the week of Dec. 26 — a significant increase over the previous two weeks when the number of people tested there was in the 2,000 range.
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said Carle is doing its best to get results turned out as quickly as possible.
SHIELD CU, the saliva testing operated by OSF HealthCare in partnership with the University of Illinois, saw its most dramatic increase in testing recently at UI Campus Recreation Center East, where there were under 1,000 tests done a week in the first two weeks of December, then 2,281 tests done for the week of Dec. 20 and 2,471 for the week of Dec, 27, according to OSF spokesman Curtis Squires.
SHIELD CU’s test site at Parkland College has been averaging just over 1,000 tests a week since November, he said.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole said that county has sufficient testing between the SHIELD CU program and local drugstores.
But the 179 new positive cases on Dec. 31 was more than triple what the county’s contact tracing can handle in a day, he said, and the state has delayed taking over much of local health departments’ contact tracing until mid-January.
In Champaign County, there were 251 new positive tests reported on Monday from the past day, but taking the weekend into account, there were 1,463 new COVID-19 cases between New Year’s Eve and Monday.
There were 44 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 4,954 currently active cases in the county, 49 fewer than on Sunday.
ZIP code areas in Champaign County with more than 200 active cases:
- Champaign 61821: 935.
- Champaign 61820: 805.
- Champaign 61822: 685.
- Urbana 61802: 522.
- Urbana 61801: 521
- Mahomet 61853: 376.
- Rantoul 61866: 286.